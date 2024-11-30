Imran Khan agreed to change protest venue, Bushra Bibi insisted on D-Chowk: Khawaja Asif





Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding president Imran Khan had accepted a suggestion to change the venue of the protest but his wife Bushra Bibi , had not accepted the proposal.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Asif recalled that on November 24, the PTI had called for a sit-in protest, with party activists crossing the barricades and heading towards Islamabad.

As a result, Rangers and policemen were martyred and hundreds were injured.

He commended security forces for successfully preventing what he described as the third attack on the federal government.

Asif criticized the PTI leadership, saying that in the face of real resistance, the party fled the scene, Express News reported.

He likened their withdrawal to a lack of resolve, saying such behavior was unprecedented in a war or movement.

According to Asif, the government had offered the PTI several alternative protest venues, and although Imran Khan accepted the proposal, Bushra Bibi insisted on going to D-Chowk, which led to a chaotic situation.

He noted that while the size of the crowd at the PTI “was good, as anyone familiar with politics would do, Bushra Bibi, unfamiliar with such a massive gathering, reportedly expressed concern by saying, 'Who will go there?' down now? and insisted on continuing the march towards D-Chowk.

“What happened later, she fled the scene, escaping with Gandapur.”

Asif also recalled that Khyber-Pakhtunkha Ali Amin Gandapur's vehicle was also hit by bricks while they were fleeing the scene. He mentioned that the leaders only managed to escape with great difficulty, before resurfacing in Mansehra.

Addressing the deaths reported during the protests, Asif said that although PTI leaders had provided conflicting reports on the death toll, with Sardar Latif Khisa reporting 278 deaths, the actual figures had been revised to single digits.

He criticized the lack of evidence to support allegations of massacres, saying no videos of the funerals or statements from the families of the deceased had been released, nor was there any concrete evidence of widespread bloodshed.

Although injuries were reported, Asif maintained that no one had been able to verify the number of deaths.

Furthermore, Asif welcomed the resumption of PIA's European flights, calling it a positive step that would help the national carrier capture a greater share of the European market.

He added that the decision to restore European routes would also benefit PIA's privatization process by increasing its market presence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2512888/imran-khan-agreed-to-change-protest-venue-bushra-bibi-insisted-on-d-chowk-khawaja-asif The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos