The majority of Jokowi's champions in the 2024 regional elections win the votes simultaneously: the effect of simply going down the mountain?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – It's not too strange if Regional elections 2024 At the same time, it has become a place to prove that the political power of former President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is still effective.

A number of candidates he supported managed to achieve victory in various regions, at least temporarily, through quick counts. From Central Java, North Sumatra, East Java to Banten.

However, Jokowi's victory did not apply to Jakarta, where the candidate he supported, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, was behind Pramono Anung-Rano Karno.

The results of several survey institutions show the predominance of couples supported by Jokowi. In Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin had an overwhelming lead over Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, winning 57.95 percent of the vote according to Charta Politika.

In West Java, Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan dominates with 61.14 percent of the vote according to the Indonesian Political Indicator. The Bobby Nasution-Surya couple, who is Jokowi's son-in-law, won in North Sumatra with 63.01 percent of the vote.

An unexpected victory also occurred in Banten, where the Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah duo defeated Airin Rachmi Diany, winning with 58.39 percent of the votes according to Charta Politika. Similarly, in East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Dardak defeated two other pairs with 57.15 percent of the vote.

However, the situation in Jakarta is the opposite of Jokowi's success. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono only received about 39 percent of the votes, losing to Pramono Anung-Rano Karno who received more than 50 percent according to various survey institutions. With this result, Jakarta is the only region where Jokowi's candidate did not succeed.

Jokowi's active stance of coming down the mountain to support a number of candidates has been met with skepticism. He jumped straight into Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Purwokerto and gathered Ridwan Kamil's volunteers in Jakarta. Under the guise of supporting like-minded leaders of the central government, Jokowi is seen as having crossed the line as a former president.

Jokowi's participation in practical politics is contrary to his retirement promise to become an ordinary citizen in Solo. In fact, he is working to mobilize support for candidates he believes can strengthen his influence on the national political scene. This measure not only shows inconsistency, but also opens the way for potential violations of political ethics.

Jokowi's alignment has also drawn criticism because it appears geared toward perpetuating his political dynasty. Ridwan Kamil, for example, was promoted to face other candidates seen as a threat to the political future of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, in the 2029 presidential election.

However, Jokowi's efforts do not always bear sweet fruit. His massive support for Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in Jakarta actually strengthened public resistance to this candidate. Ridwan's electability is stagnating or even declining, even though Jokowi has used all his political resources to gather support.

With controversial policies during his term, such as the criminalization of activists and human rights violations, Jokowi is often criticized as a leader more concerned with his political image than the content of development.

Direct participation in the 2024 regional elections further reinforces the perception that Jokowi only cares about consolidating his and his family's political power, without regard for sound democratic principles. Even though many champions have won, the Jakarta results are a reminder that citizens can still reject manipulative political games.

The 2024 regional elections also teach that excessive intervention by former presidents can be a double-edged sword. The victory in several regions may be a short-term victory for Jokowi, but the defeat in Jakarta is proof that the people do not always submit to the oligarchy.

PRINCESS SAFIRA PITALOKA | SEPTIA RYANTHIE | EKA YUDHA SAPUTRA

Editor's Choice: Words from the Observer on PDIP's defeat in Kandang Banteng

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/mayoritas-jagoan-jokowi-di-pilkada-2024-serentak-unggul-suara-efek-turun-gunung-saja–1175246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos