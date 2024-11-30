Politics
Erdogan in Türkiye takes big step to trap Iran and Russia; Will Israel end the Shiite-Sunni conflict in Syria? Everything you need to know
Russia called the rebel assault a “direct violation of Syria's sovereignty” but hinted it could intervene militarily. Meanwhile, rebels continue to advance in asserting control in Aleppo, marking a major development in the Syrian civil war, with the support of Turkey's Erdogan, experts say.
Civil war in Syria: Amid Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon, another major conflict in the Middle East, the Syrian civil war, which has raged for eight years, has not received much media attention. But in a major development, rebel forces on Saturday almost captured Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, marking the first instance of rebels entering the Syrian city after a gap of almost eight years.
According to human rights groups, around 277 soldiers and civilians have been killed since rebels stormed Aleppo and captured much of the city, for the first time since 2016, when they had been pushed back by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad with the help of Iran and Russia.
However, the recent escalation suggests that the rebels have regrouped and are once again moving towards their intended goal of overthrowing the Assad regime in Syria. Experts say the resurgence of rebel forces is largely due to the support and policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
How Erdogan took advantage of Russia and Iran's concerns
Russia, engaged in a bitter war with Ukraine, and Iran, on the brink of all-out war with Israel, are believed to have given Erdogan the opportunity to reignite the rebellion against Bashar al-Assad in Syria. , while its main allies remain involved in direct conflicts with their respective enemies.
According to Turkish officials, Russia has moved most of its air defense systems, fighter jets and other key military assets from Syria to wage war against Ukraine, giving Syrian rebels the opportunity to capture Aleppo, which they happily accepted since neither Iran nor Russia was. there to repel them this time.
Russia called the rebel assault a “direct violation of Syria's sovereignty” but hinted it could intervene militarily. Meanwhile, the rebels continue to advance and assert their control in Aleppo, with the support of Turkey's Erdogan, according to experts.
“Erdogan supports jihadist groups”
Simone Ledeen, a US-based Middle East affairs expert, says Erdogan has openly supported Sunni jihadist groups in Syria, who have now captured the city of Aleppo after more than eight years.
Ledeen believes that the new Trump administration will have to answer two important questions regarding the future of Syria. The first question is: what will happen to the Assad regime if Iran's influence in Syria exhausts or ends? and the second, more pressing question is how Russia will respond to Turkey's growing power in northern Syria.
“Russia wants the survival of Assad, who is very important from a strategic point of view, but Turkey wants to designate itself as the 'caliph' of Muslim nations, especially Sunnis. This could be a very volatile situation,” says Ledeen.
Could Israel play a key role?
According to Simone Ledeen, Israel could become a key player in the Syrian civil war. He says that if Iran is significantly weakened, Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely seek Israel's help in curbing Turkey's growing influence, a move that could shift the entire balance of power in the Mediterranean region.
Ledeen says the United States needs to clarify its position toward Turkey, another NATO member, whose actions are not consistent with the alliance's policies. “Syria has become a country where Turkey, Russia, Iran and Western countries have opposing interests. From now on, all eyes will be on the American position.”
The civil war between Shiites and Sunnis in Syria
For nearly a decade, Syria has been mired in a bloody civil war between government forces backed by Iran, Russia and other allies, and rebel forces backed by the United States and its allies. NATO. The rebels aim to overthrow the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which they claim is autocratic and dictatorial. However, the conflict is much more complex than it appears at first glance.
The Syrian civil war is essentially an extension of the centuries-old rivalry between Shiite and Sunni Islamic sects, with both groups attempting to assert dominance in the region.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad belongs to the Alawite community, an offshoot of Shiite Islam originating in present-day Iraq, who fled to Latakia province in the 10th century AD to escape oppression and persecution Muslim leaders who considered them as human beings. heretics.
Iran, the base of Shiite power in the Middle East, has openly supported the Assad regime in its fight against Sunni rebel groups, supported by Turkey and its NATO allies.
