Why Bushra Bibi rejected Imran Khan's deal to shift protest venue





Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan (Photo credit: Agencies) Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to shift the protest from D-Chowk to a venue outside from Islamabad, but his wife, Bushra Bibi, refused. The demonstration, organized by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on November 24, left several people dead and injured following nighttime clashes with security forces. According to Asif, the government had proposed alternative protest sites to the PTI. . While Khan agreed to move the protest, Bushra Bibi rejected the proposal, causing chaos in the Pakistani capital. While the size of the PTI crowd was impressive, as anyone familiar with politics would expect, Bushra Bibi, unaccustomed to handling such a massive gathering, reportedly expressed concern, saying: Who will go there now? and insisted on continuing the march towards D-Chowk, Asif said. The minister further alleged that Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur fled the scene after the clashes broke out. What happened later? She fled with Gandapur, Asif said, adding that Gandapur's vehicle was damaged during their escape. Asif also refuted PTI's claims of hundreds of deaths during the protest, saying the actual number was significantly lower and questioning the party's lack of evidence to support it. The defense minister noted that members of the security forces were among those killed and injured in the violence. He praised security forces for preventing what he called a third attack on the federal government. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced the formation of an anti-riot force in response to the events. He accused the PTI of spreading misinformation and using old or AI-generated images. Tarar claimed protesters used weapons against security personnel and damaged public property. The PTI temporarily suspended its protest in Islamabad, citing repression. The party confirmed that Bibi and Gandapur were in Mansehra. Around 450 protesters were arrested following the crackdown, according to police.

