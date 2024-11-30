Here's what PM Modi said in his letter to Palestine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's support for Palestine and expressed deep concern over the security and humanitarian challenges in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict. In a letter written on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, November 26, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's continued support for the development of the Palestinian people. The Prime Minister also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and an end to acts of terrorism. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi said, India calls for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of terrorism, the release of hostages and the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Highlighting the tragic loss of lives and immense suffering inflicted on the Palestinians and the West Asia region as a whole, Prime Minister Modi said India remains deeply concerned about the current security and humanitarian situation. Prime Minister Modi said India firmly believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the keys to a lasting and peaceful solution. He added that India has always supported “a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the creation of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace with Israel.” Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, India has condemned terrorism, highlighting Hamas attacks on Israel, while strongly advocating a two-state solution. The Prime Minister also said India would continue to support Palestine as a “steadfast development partner”. India will continue to stand with the Palestinian people in this journey, including through the implementation of people-centric projects in various sectors, based on their needs and priorities, he added. In response, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charge d'affaires at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi, expressed his gratitude, saying: “We welcome and highly appreciate the message of the Indian Prime Minister. Jazer stressed that the message reaffirmed India's support for a viable Palestinian state and a two-state solution achieved through diplomacy. He also welcomed Prime Minister Modi's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and India's commitment to providing sustained humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians. Also read: Bangladesh targets ISKCON-linked bank accounts as High Court refuses to ban Hindu religious group

