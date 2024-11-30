List of 4-star generals of the National Police in the last decade, numbers 2 and 3 Adhi Makayasa Akabri Achievers





President Jokowi inaugurated Komjen Pol Tito Karnavian as Police Chief at the State Palace in Jakarta on July 13, 2016. Through this inauguration, Tito was promoted to the rank of Police General or 4-Star Police General . PHOTO/DOK.SETPRES

JAKARTA – List of senior officers (Pati). General 4 stars The national police over the past decade can be found in the following article. Two of them are awarded Adhi Makayasa as the best graduate of the Police Academy. – List of senior officers (Pati).The national police over the past decade can be found in the following article. Two of them are awardedas the best graduate of the Police Academy. 4-Star General of the Indonesian National Police is the highest rank in the ranks of the Indonesian National Police. This rank is officially called Police General and is indicated by the star symbol on the shoulder of the uniform. The owner of this rank usually serves as the chief of police. Over the past decade, at least 5 Patis have held the rank of 4-star police general. These are the national police chiefs who served at the end of the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and the beginning of the administration of President Prabowo Subianto. Who are they? List of 4-star police generals over the past decade: 1. Police General Sutarman FOTO/DOK.SINDOnews The first 4-star general of the Indonesian National Police in the last decade was General Pol (ret.) Sutarman. This police officer, born in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on October 5, 1957, was chief of the national police from October 25, 2013 to January 16, 2015. Sutarman earned the rank of 4-star general in the Indonesian National Police when he was appointed National Police Chief by President SBY on October 25, 2013. The former National Police Criminal Investigation Officer was appointed Chief of the national police on the basis of Presidential Decree No. 67/Polri. /2013 to replace General Timur Pradopo who was retiring. Before becoming national police chief, Sutarman held various strategic positions. These include East Lombok Police Chief (1996), Bekasi Metro Police Chief (1999), Presidential Assistant Abdurrahman Wahid alias Gus Dur (2000-2001) and Chief of the Surabaya regional police (2004-2005). Then the Regional Police Chief of Riau Islands (2005-2008), the Regional Police Chief of West Java (2010), the Regional Police Chief of Metro Jaya (2010-2011) and the National Security Agency police criminal investigation (2013-2015). Sutarman was still the national police chief at the start of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) administration. However, 9 months before retiring, Sutarman was honorably discharged and replaced by Police General Badrodin Haiti. 2. Police General Badrodin Haiti PHOTO/REAL Then there is the name Badrodin Haiti on the list of 4-star generals of the National Police over the last decade. This police officer, born in Jember, East Java, on July 24, 1958, served as National Police Chief from January 16, 2015 to July 13, 2016. Badrodin Haiti was initially appointed Acting Police Chief to replace Police General Sutarman who was honorably discharged by President Jokowi on January 16, 2015. The best graduate who won the Adhi Makayasa Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Indonesia (Akabri) in 1982 became the National Police Chief on April 17, 2015, based on Presidential Decree Number 25/Polri/2015.

