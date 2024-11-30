The “Lady SPG” next to PM Modi





Female commandos have been integrated into the Special Protection Group (SPG) in recent years OdishaPlus Office A striking image of a young woman dressed in a black suit, standing 6 feet tall, has attracted attention as she walks behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent event at Parliament. The photograph went viral on social media, sparking curiosity about the identity and role of this woman. The image was shared by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram account, where she called it Lady SPG. Female commandos have been integrated for several years into the security framework of the Special Protection Group (SPG), assigned to the security of the Prime Minister. However, the identity and specific role of this woman in the photo remains unclear, as no information has been provided regarding her placement or security responsibilities. Female commandos have been integrated into the Special Protection Group (SPG) in recent years, particularly to secure high security areas such as Parliament. Their main responsibility is to monitor female VIPs visiting these areas and ensure their safety. Moreover, during international trips undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SPG commandos are also deployed to accompany him, further highlighting their crucial role in maintaining the security of high-profile personalities. The Special Protection Group (SPG) was established in 1985 to provide security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their families. SPG officers are highly qualified in leadership, professionalism and close protection. Over the years, the SPG has implemented innovative strategies to enhance the security of its dignitaries and is collaborating with the Intelligence Bureau and the state police force to strengthen overall security measures. Today, SPG is recognized as one of the most trusted agencies in the world. Around 100 female commandos are part of the SPG and since 2015, female commandos have been included in the close protection team. Questions are being asked as to why this specific female commando was assigned to the Prime Minister's security detail. Her presence is seen as an important symbol of female empowerment and the inclusion of women in traditionally male-dominated roles. The development is particularly notable in light of a past incident involving a female attacker who targeted former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, highlighting the crucial need for vigilance against women approaching high-profile figures. Prime Minister Modi is often observed breaking protocol to interact with women, children and students at events. Even though male commandos excel at handling crowd control, this raises concerns about the perception of female commandos in similar situations. The inclusion of women in the Prime Minister's security services is not only essential, but also represents an important step towards gender inclusion in security roles. This shift reflects a broader commitment to empowering women in traditionally male-dominated fields, highlighting the changing landscape of security personnel in India. #PMModi #NarendraModi #WomenCommando #Security #SPG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.odisha.plus/2024/11/women-in-power-the-lady-spg-next-to-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos