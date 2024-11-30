Politics
Xi Jinping draws four red lines for Trump
Ten days after congratulating President-elect Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping set out his “four red lines” which “must neither be questioned nor crossed.” Although these messages were delivered to outgoing President Biden, on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, the Chinese leader's message was clearly aimed at the new US president.
In his congratulatory message to Trump, the Chinese leader said: “A China-US relationship characterized by stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community.” He also expressed hope that the two countries “in the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, will strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and find the right path for China and the United States. to get along with each other.”
President Xi's explicit statement on the “four red lines”Taiwan, democracy and human rights, China's political path and system, and the country's rights to developmentIt was a comprehensive and preemptive strike. He identified four fundamental issues that have increasingly sparked tensions and undermined relations between the two countries over the past decade.
Although the president's intention may have been to convey a sense of power by setting the terms of engagement, it exposed China's weaknesses and focused the world's attention on the political establishment's sore spots. .
Taiwanthe democratic, technologically advanced and prosperous island that Beijing covets and claims, has become a geopolitical flashpoint. The Chinese Communist Party's plans for Taiwan “reunification”, President Xi's decision to keep the “military option open” and increased Chinese sorties around the island have threatened peace in the region. While sticking to “strategic ambiguity” and largely appeasing Beijing, Washington has increased its arms sales to Taipei. Although no U.S. administration has explicitly outlined its strategy on Taiwan, the world's largest chipmaker and technology giant is of strategic importance to the global economy.
While China covets Taiwan's economic prowess, the island's thriving democracy and individual freedoms pose a threat to China's authoritarian system. Beijing has systematically stifled pro-democracy movements on the mainland and island. The ideals of democracy and human rights are diametrically opposed to the oppressive, state-controlled domination that the Communist Party uses to stay in power. By banning any discussion of human rights violations, President Xi wants to sweep Beijing's oppression of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and persecution of millions of Uyghurs under the rug.
Calls for democracy and human rights also pose a direct threat to the Chinese. political path and system, which basically means the Chinese Communist Party. International attention and censorship of China's political apparatus, which places the Party above the individual, could fuel pro-democracy sentiment and calls for more human rights. The Party leadership is aware that its hold on the people has diminished, particularly with the country's economic slowdown. Prolonged and draconian COVID-19 restrictions have led to street protests, an unprecedented scenario in China. Questions about authoritarianism, the functioning or effectiveness of government would only threaten the increasingly weak hold on the people.
President Xi's demand that the country right to development should remain unchallenged, which smacks of the opacity and authoritarianism that characterize Beijing's relations, particularly with developing and underdeveloped countries. China's Belt and Road Initiative, dumping of cheap goods and disregard for environmental management have called into question Beijing's intentions and political agenda.
The world's second-largest economy, China, is slowing faster than expected, and by some estimates, by 2030 it is expected to decline by about 1% per year. President Xi and his government are well aware that economic stability is absolutely necessary to maintain an iron grip on the population. It will be interesting to see how Beijing manages to support its economy and maintain its first place in the global supply chain.
President Xi's four red lines highlight the current state of China and its society. Moreover, they expose the scruples of an authoritarian leader. An elected leader is not immune from criticism and must be accountable to the people and his peers. A global power cannot afford to evade scrutiny or dialogue. Although “elected,” President Xi and his “superpower” ambitions rely on an oppressed population, a fact that the Chinese leader can neither deny nor forget.
