Viral TikTok Influencer Congratulates Jokowi as 2024 Regional Election MVP, PKS 'Amsyong'





Suara.com – The 2024 regional elections ended on Wednesday (11/27/2024). Despite this, the agitation on social media continues to talk about Jokowi and the 2024 regional elections. One of TikTok's content creators and influencers, Fariz Gamal (@bro.gamal), believes that Jokowi is the Most Valuable Player or MVP of the 2024 regional elections. According to him, former Indonesian President Jokowi was an important figure who caused the PDIP candidate to lose in Central Java. For your information, several topics such as Central Java, Jokowi, Megawati and Andika were trending on X some time ago. The excitement surrounding the 2024 regional elections is also widely discussed on TikTok. According to influencer account “Bro Gamal”, PKS is the most “amsyong” or unlucky party in the 2024 regional elections. @bro.gamal's opinion went viral after receiving over 1.5 views million times and got 80,000 likes. Also read: Gibran said to use APBN for imagery via staples, imitate Jokowi first? “The MVP of this regional election is Joko Widodo. Whether you like Jokowi or not, his political skills are truly legendary. It's in football, at the same level as Johan Cruyff. Yes, you imagine that in a bullpen, in Central Java, the bull falls. In West Java, we are not surprised that the bull fell. Indeed, their investigation is really bad (in West Java). But we are talking about Central Java“, says Fariz Egia Gamal. The businessman and former legislative candidate for the Gelora party believes that Jokowi will overthrow the PDIP in Bali in 2029. “In North Sumatra, Edi lost, but yes, it was predictable, according to the investigation. Central Java! Even if in Bali Jokowi failed to raise the bull, he will definitely try again in 2029. In Banten, it's none of Jokowi's business, that's what Prabowo excels at. In Banten, more precisely, Don Dasco” said @bro.gamal. Fariz Gamal believes that the two most critical parties are the PDIP and the PKS. According to Brother Gamal, the defeat of Andika Perkasa in Central Java was a pain for the PDIP. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, accompanied by gubernatorial candidate and Deputy Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, boarded a jeep to participate in a carnival of campaign opened in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Central Java, Saturday (11/16/2024). (ANTARA/Sumarwoto) “If we talk about who is more enthusiastic in the parliamentary elections this time, in my opinion there are two, the PDIP and the PKS. The PDIP at the governor level has lost a lot. Even if we talk about the mayors and regents, they still win a lot, but if they lose in Central Java, it is really painful“, said Fariz Gamal. He also highlighted the defeat of the PKS in its voting area, namely West Java. Also read: Moments when Kaesang brings chicken trigger wild public speculation: Insight into Bengkulu governor's corruption case? “Well, if we talk about PKS, it is the most amsyong. Imagine that in West Java, PKS Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu's vote did not reach 20 percent. We are in West Java, the home ground of the PKS. In West Sumatra, they still won because they were incumbents, but at the mayoral level, Chief Iqbal lost. Actually what surprised me was Depok and NTB (they all lost). In NTB, Mr. Zul, a prominent personality, lost. The 2024 regional elections are the ideal time for the 2029 presidential election. Even though Jokowi does not have a party, he holds power in Central Java. It is a force for the next presidential election,” concluded Fr. Gamal.

