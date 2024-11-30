BBC W1A now moves on from Hollywood roles to Wicked success

BBC comedy W1A showed the inner workings of the broadcaster and the controlled chaos behind the scenes.

Ian Fletcher (Hugues Bonneville) was first introduced in the series Twenty Twelve, which mocked the London Summer Olympics organizing committee, before being brought back for W1A.

W1A ran for three series between 2014 and 2017 with David Tennant narrating scenes from the spoof documentary series.

The series returned for a special and unique moment by making fun of the COVID-19[feminine pandemic before the cast of the BBC comedy series reunited for a new special for Comic Relief earlier this year.

There are rumors that the series could return in another format in the near future, so what better time to look at the cast and where they are currently? Some cast members have gone on to have respectable careers in television, while one actor is currently enjoying his Hollywood breakout.

Hugh Bonneville-Ian Fletcher

Hugh Bonneville attends the world premiere of Paddington in Peru in Leicester Square – Credit: PA

Hugh Bonneville's character went from preparing for the 2012 Olympics as head of the Olympic issuing commission to reforming the BBC as the broadcaster's values ​​manager.

Since his time on W1A, Bonneville has remained a staple of British television, but has also made waves in Hollywood with roles such as Henry Brown in the Paddington film series, Muppets Most Wanted and Bank of Dave. He was recently seen in The Completely Invented Adventures of Dick Turpin, Douglas Is Canceled and BBC drama The Gold.

Bonneville was also beloved for his role as Lord Grantham on Downton Abbey, which earned him two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod. He also returned for feature films, including the 2025 sequel.

Jessica Hynes – Siobhan Sharpe

Actress Jessica Hynes

Siobhan Sharpe also left the Olympic team to help with BBC PR as a brand consultant for the BBC – although she wasn't quite up to the task on some days.

From her time on W1A, Jessica directed her first film The Fight and reunited with David Tennant to play a mother raising a daughter with severe learning disabilities in the drama There She Goes.

She also appeared in the Paddington films, The Completely Invented Adventures of Dick Turpin, Am I Being Unreasonable? Years and years like in The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

Monica Dolan-Tracey Pritchard

Monica Dolan, cast and crew accept the New Drama Award for ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office on stage at the NTAs 2024 – Credit: Getty Images for NTAs

Honestly, Tracey has seen it all, nothing surprises her and she prides herself on knowing how to handle anything before it happens. The Senior Communications Officer also clashed with Siobhan and was very strong on her views.

Since the series ended, Monica has appeared in Wolf Hall, Alan Partridge, Inside No.9, Black Mirror, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Sherwood.

Jason Watkins-Simon Harwood

TALA GOUVEIA as DCI Lauren McDonald and JASON WATKINS as DS Dodds. -Credit: ITV

Simon was an important figure in the BBC and, beneath his apparent simplicity and almost implacable good nature, he is probably one of the BBC's most strategic directors.

At this point, it's easier to tell what Jason wasn't involved in. The prolific TV actor has appeared in Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, McDonald & Dodds, Line of Duty, Midsomer Murders, The Crown and more since W1A ended.

2024 has been a lot quieter for Jason, with roles as Alfred in Batman: Caped Crusader and the TV series Coma.

Parish of Sarah – Anna Rampton

TV star Sarah Parish – Credit: GETTY

Anna was responsible for everything the BBC broadcast in all formats and was also difficult to please.

She had a reputation for being uncompromising, for not doubting, for making decisions quickly and sticking to them, even if they were almost always the wrong ones.

The Peak Practice star has had a steady stream of TV work with roles in Broadchurch, Trollied, Industry, Pglets and Geek Girl.

Nina Sosanya-Lucy Freeman

TV star Nina Sosanya is one of this country's most underrated actresses -Credit: Channel 4

The experienced producer has been asked to work on a variety of programs that she never imagined she would be asked to work on when she initially arrived.

Nina has since appeared in Marcella, Killing Eve, His Dark Materials, Brave New World and Baby Reindeer.

Hugh Skinner – Will Humphries

Hugh Skinner next appeared in The Windors

Once a trainee at the BBC, he eventually found work as Ian Fletcher's PA. He was constantly trying to find something to do and assigning menial tasks to the staff.

Since W1A, Hugh has appeared in Fleabag, Poldark, Zog, The Witcher and the films The Invitation and Wicked Little Letters.

David Westhead-Neil Reid

Thrust into a regular role in W1A, Neil Reid was the memorable controller of information and current affairs. His role was so popular that he was asked to give a farewell speech for a real BBC executive who loves the show.

After appearances in The Coroner, Jericho, Reg, Bodyguard, David seems to have taken a career break with only Enola Holmes 2 in 2022 for his recent role.

Rufus Jones-David Wilkes

The producer of the entertainment format was the brains behind Britain's Tastiest Village and a lot depends on him.

Rufus has since landed a number of film roles, including Paddington, Stan & Ollie, Wonka and The Foreigner. The actor recently appeared in the Disney+ hit Rivals as Paul Stratton, as well as roles in Beyond Paradise, Four Lives and Hijack.

Izzy Gould – Ophélie Lovibond

Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as his wife Carrie Johnson in This England -Credit: PA

Izzy started out as sales assistant to Simon Harwood, but her hard work saw her promoted to development manager by Better director Anna Rampton. Izzy was one of the hardworking figures who kept W1A running and often took on tasks that others were unwilling to do.

Since then, Ophella has appeared in television and film, with roles in Elementary, Feel Good, This England and Partygate. Marvel fans may recognize her as Carina from Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: The Dark World.

Jonathan Bailey-Jack Patterson

Villain star Jonathan Bailey made an appearance on Heartstopper – Credit: NETFLIX

This enthusiastic boy was Anna Rampton's assistant and later an executive in wellness development.

Jonathan Bailey's career recently exploded thanks to the role of Fiyero in the musical fantasy film Wicked. He was hailed as a standout character in the popular musical and will return in the sequel.

Bailey has also appeared in Broadchurch, Crashing, Bridgerton and Heartstopper.