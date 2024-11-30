BJP confirms date for oath-taking ceremony in presence of PM Modi as Fadnavis leads CM race





Amid the suspension of the post of Maharashtra chief minister, BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawakule on Saturday confirmed that the new Mahayuti alliance government will be formed on December 5. The CM's inauguration ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swearing-in Ceremony of Maha-Yuti Government in Maharashtra: It will take place in the presence of the pride of the world, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 p.m. at Azad Maidan, Mumbai”, posted the Maharashtra BJP president. . @narendramodi . , . … – Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 30, 2024 Speaking to ANI, Bawankule said, “Mahayuti got a historic mandate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony will take place at Azad Maidaan in Mumbai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 5. 2024. The wait is over, I congratulate the people of Maharashtra. #WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “…The swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place at Azad Maidaan in Mumbai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 5 December 2024…” pic.twitter.com/MKJNhUvqoO -ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024 This comes as Devendra Fadnavis is reportedly the frontrunner for the top job. According to news agency PTI, a senior BJP leader said that Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and two-time former chief minister, was the frontrunner for the top post. Another BJP leader mentioned that the inauguration ceremony is likely to take place at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai after a meeting on December 2 to select the leader of the BJP legislature party. The Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained power with a marginal victory in 230 of the 288 seats in the polls. Maharashtra Assembly on November 20. In these elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party, securing 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and the NCP with 41 seats. Despite the results being declared a week ago on November 23, the government formation has been delayed as the tripartite alliance is yet to decide the next chief minister of the state. Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar express full support for BJP's decision On Thursday evening, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held discussions with BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Amit Shah to finalize a power-sharing deal. However, a key Mahayuti meeting scheduled for Friday was postponed, probably on Sunday, as caretaker Chief Minister Shinde visited his native village in Satara district, further delaying the process. Caretaker Chief Minister Shinde expressed full support for the BJP's decision on the next chief minister, saying he will not hamper the process. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's NCP faction also backed Fadnavis for the role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/mahayuti-alliance-including-bjp-shiv-sena-and-ncp-will-form-the-maharashtra-government-on-december-5th-devendra-fadnavis-1734795 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos