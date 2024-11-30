Justin Trudeau meets Donald Trump in Florida





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening, according to senior government sources .

The meeting comes just days after Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports unless Canada addresses his border concerns, which include illegal border crossings and smuggling of drug.

Senior government sources told CTV News the nearly three-hour dinner was positive and far-reaching. Other topics covered include fentanyl, NATO, Ukraine, energy, China and next year's G7 summit in Canada.

Leaving his hotel Saturday morning, Trudeau briefly spoke to the media, saying he had a “great conversation” with Trump. The Prime Minister returned to Canada late Saturday morning.

Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc accompanied Trudeau on the trip, along with the Prime Minister's chief of staff Katie Telford and deputy chief of staff Brian Clow.

Returning to Ottawa on Saturday, Leblanc spoke to reporters and called the meeting an interesting and positive dinner.

Former US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Winfield House on December 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On the U.S. side, President-elect Trump was joined by his Interior Secretary nominee, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and his wife, Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick, and his wife, as well as national security adviser nominee Rep. Mike Waltz and his wife. . Pennsylvania Senator-elect Dave McCormick and his wife Dina Powell were also in attendance.

At a news conference earlier Friday, Trudeau said Trump's tariff threat should be taken seriously.

“One of the things that's really important to understand is that, you know, Donald Trump, when he makes statements like these, he intends to follow through on them,” he said. declared Trudeau. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Trudeau also said he hoped to have “many interesting conversations with President-elect Trump as we move forward in defending good jobs on both sides of the border.”

The Friday dinner at Mar-a-Lago is Trudeau's second conversation with Trump in less than a week. Hours after Trump's tariff threat Monday evening, Trudeau spoke to him directly on the phone, describing it as a good call.

“We obviously talked about laying out the facts, talking about how the intense and effective ties between our two countries come and go. We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together,” Trudeau told reporters Tuesday.

During that call, sources told CTV News that Trudeau emphasized that the number of migrants crossing the border from Canada into the United States is a small fraction compared to those crossing the border from Mexico.

The premiers, meanwhile, are collectively urging the federal government to strengthen the border following an urgent meeting with Trudeau on Wednesday.

The federal government has since promised additional investments would be made at the border, but specific details or a timeline have not yet been provided.

With files from Vassy Kapelos, Jérémie Charron and Mike Le Couteur of CTV News

