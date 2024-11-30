So how did the dinner meeting between Trudeau and Trump go? Here's what we know





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a dinner Friday evening with United States President-elect Donald Trump. The visit comes as Trump threatens to impose high tariffs on Canadian products entering the United States.

Trudeau's plane landed earlier in the evening at Palm Beach International Airport, used by Trump when he travels to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has met with his transition team there in recent weeks.

Pennsylvania Sen.-elect Dave McCormick posted a photo Friday evening on the social media platform X showing Trudeau sitting next to Trump at a dinner at the Florida estate.

Among those in the photo were McCormick, Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for U.S. Commerce Secretary; Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Interior Secretary's pick; and national security adviser nominee Florida Rep. Mike Waltz.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Florida to meet with Donald Trump, following the US president-elect's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States.

Sources who spoke confidentially because they were not authorized to speak publicly told CBC/Radio-Canada that members of the Canadian delegation present included Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Trudeau adviser Katie Telford .

The sources said Trudeau planned to spend the night in West Palm Beach and leave early in the morning.

A Canadian government source said there was no guarantee the tariffs would be taken off the table, but Canadians left the meeting optimistic that a solution could be found.

The source also said Trudeau promised to increase security along the Canada-U.S. border and specifically told Trump he would increase helicopter patrols.

One thing that struck Canadian officials, the source said, was how important the fentanyl issue was to Trump and anything Canada can do to help on that front is essential.

Overall, Canadian officials believe they established good relations yesterday and are now familiar with the key players on Trump's new team, the source said.

Federal and provincial leaders react to the meeting

In a social media post Saturday morning, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchets said in French that “you cannot blame the prime minister” for meeting with Trump as the president-elect “begins the next cycle of commercial negotiations in an intimidating manner. and implosion conditions based in part on border control.

Blanchet also said Quebec and Canada must show the United States “how important they are to their economy” and plan changes to the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement.

“We will collaborate if it is good for Quebec and will support the request to have a Quebec negotiator at the table,” Blanchet said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a social media post Saturday morning that “one of the main topics of discussion” between Trump and Trudeau was oil and gas pipelines.

It is telling that one of the main topics of discussion between the new president @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister @justintrudeau these were oil and gas pipelines. This demonstrates once again that the path to a strong security and economic relationship with the United States is difficult. pic.twitter.com/Oytn8QHopN

—@ABDanielleSmith

“This demonstrates once again that the path to a strong security and economic relationship with the United States is directly linked to our nation's commitment to providing the United States with the oil and gas it needs to achieve its energy security and affordability goals,” Smith said. .

Smith also called on the prime minister to abandon the federal government's cap on oil and gas emissions and “begin work on additional pipeline infrastructure between Canada and the United States.”

PM says tariffs would harm both countries

Trump said in a Truth Social article Monday evening that he would impose a 25 percent tax on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop what he called an “invasion “drugs, “especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens” in the United States

Trudeau told a news conference Friday that Trump's tariff threats should be taken seriously.

“Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he intends to put them into practice. There's no doubt about that,” he told reporters.

“Our responsibility is to emphasize that in this way he would not only harm Canadians who work so well with the United States. He would also raise prices for American citizens and harm American industry and businesses. “

Trudeau spoke with Trump by phone Monday evening after the president-elect made his tariff threat. The prime minister said on Tuesday morning that the two men had a “good conversation”.

“We obviously talked about how the intense and effective ties between our two countries come and go. We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together,” Trudeau told reporters.

The two leaders spoke for about 10 minutes and mainly discussed trade and border security, according to a government source with knowledge of the phone call. Trudeau stressed that the number of migrants crossing the border from Canada into the United States is only a tiny fraction of those passing through Mexico, the source said.

Trudeau held a virtual meeting with Canada's prime ministers Wednesday evening to discuss strategy in the wake of Trump's threat.

WATCH | Trudeau must tackle borders, says Danielle Smith:

Danielle Smith says Trudeau must 'fix' border issues to avoid Trump tariffs

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told Power & Politics that the Trudeau government must “address” border issues to avoid Trump's “devastating” tariff threat.

If Trump follows through, it could have a huge impact on the Canadian economy.

The United States imported $614.3 billion worth of goods from Canada in 2022, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. More recent figures from the US Census Bureau show that the United States imported about $435 billion worth of Canadian goods between January and September of this year.

In his online message, Trump said Mexico and Canada “have the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem.” We hereby demand that they use this power, and until they do, it is time for them to pay a very high price!”

LeBlanc said earlier this week that Canadians can expect to see the government and law enforcement agencies reassure them that the border is secure and “show Americans the history and daily partnership that exists between the RCMP and American agencies.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, said in a statement Friday evening that the in-person meeting is a “show of good faith” and proves that Trudeau is listening to criticism from the opposition and prime ministers who say he “needs to do better.”

“The Prime Minister demonstrates that he understands that there are unconventional methods in the way Trump operates and demonstrates the humility that his detractors accuse him of lacking.”

