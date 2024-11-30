Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modis priorities, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Adani, Wayanad landslide, priyanka gandhi, kerala news, bjp, congress,





Kozhikode: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of being “biased” against industrialist Gautam Adani and discriminating against Wayanad landslide victims by not providing them with the necessary support. Rahul lashed out at Modi at a joint public meeting at Mukkam here with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, who is visiting the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for the first time after her huge maiden election victory from there . Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English The LoP in the Lok Sabha alleged that Modi treated Adani differently from the people of India, despite his indictment in the US, even though the Constitution states that everyone should be treated equally. “PM Modi says it doesn't matter if Adani has been indicted in the US and called a criminal there, in India we will not indict him,” Rahul asserted. He further accused Modi of discriminating against the people of Wayanad, alleging that he was not willing to provide them due support. “It’s the atmosphere we operate in. It’s the feelings people have towards us that give us confidence and protect us,” he said. Rahul, after paying tributes to the landslide victims, said his party and the UDF stood with the people who lost family members, properties and suffered in the tragedy. “Unfortunately, we are not in the government and therefore we cannot do what a government can do. So I told my sister and (AICC general secretary) KC Venugopal that every Congress member and UDF should put pressure on the Kerala government to help the landslide victims,” he said. He said his sister's victory in the Wayanad LS seat indicates that the people have trusted her to represent the Hills constituency in Parliament. He also expressed confidence that “we (the Congress-led opposition) will defeat the ideology of the BJP” which behaves arrogantly and spreads hatred and division. “The fight is to protect the Constitution which says everyone should be treated equally,” Rahul said. During his speech, he also informed his sister that whatever decision she takes, “the guide should be the people of Wayanad”, as true knowledge always lies with the public. “I'm sure she already knows all this. I'm sure she will go to all of you, hear your problems and understand what makes you happy or scares you,” he said, adding that even if Priyanka was the official MP from Wayanad, he was their unofficial MP. “So, I am always here for you. It was an honor for me to be your representative in Parliament,” he added. Priyanka achieved her first electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha poll by a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead achieved by her brother Rahul when he won the constituency in the general elections of Lok Sabha held earlier this year. .

