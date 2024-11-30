Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Turkey, meet Turkish counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Turkey today to meet with the Armenian team carrying out search and rescue operations in the town of Adiyaman, Vahan Hunanyan, ministry spokesperson said .

YEREVAN, February 15 /ARKA/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Turkey today to meet with the Armenian team carrying out search and rescue operations in the town of Adiyaman, Vahan Hunanyan, ministry spokesperson said .

He also said a meeting between Mirzoyan and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu would take place in Ankara.

A 27-member Armenian search and rescue team has been deployed to the earthquake-hit Adiyaman region of southeastern Turkey following a phone call by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Armenia also sent 100 tons of food, medicine and other relief supplies to Turkey by five trucks which entered Turkey through a border gate opened for the first time since 1993.

Although Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Armenia's independence from the former Soviet Union, the two countries have no diplomatic relations and Turkey has closed their border common in 1993, as a sign of solidarity with Azerbaijan, engaged in a conflict with Armenia over Armenian independence. the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkey also refuses to recognize the Armenian genocide, committed between 1915 and 1923, during which around 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman government. The overwhelming majority of historians consider this event to be a genocide.

In 2009, Ankara and Yerevan reached an agreement in Zurich to establish diplomatic relations and open their common border, but Turkey later said it could not ratify the agreement until Armenia withdrew of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In 2020, Turkey strongly supported Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended in a Russian-brokered peace deal that allowed Azerbaijan to take control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In December 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys to help normalize relations, who have already had 4 meetings.-0-