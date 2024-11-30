Old video of Trudeau mocking Trump goes viral as Canadian PM dines with president-elect amid tariff threats





The video shows Trudeau, alongside Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, mocking Trump's late arrival to a reception at Buckingham Palace. (Read more below)

An old video from 2019 showing Justin Trudeau mocking Donald Trump has resurfaced and gone viral, just as the Canadian prime minister flew to Florida to meet with President-elect Trump following a tariff threat. The video shows Trudeau, alongside Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, mocking Trump's late arrival to a reception at Buckingham Palace. Johnson asked Macron if Trump's delay was due to a press conference. Trudeau then responded, “He was late because he talked about a 40-minute press conference,” before adding, “You just saw his team's jaws drop to the floor.” No names were mentioned, but it was reasonable to assume that all three leaders were talking about the same person due to the lengthy press conference. Take a look at this video: I will never forget the time Justin Trudeau made fun of Trump behind his back. I hope President Trump doesn't concede anything to this fraud during their meeting. pic.twitter.com/LmsZx8SUlp George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2024 The viral video resurfaced while the leader was out of Canada at Mar-a-Lago to share a meal with the president-elect. The meeting was facilitated by a prior phone call between Trump and Trudeau, and the two leaders exchanged views on situations that challenged them. Thus, Trudeau became the first leader of the G-7 group to meet with Trump after the latter's election to the presidency. The timing of the trip raised many eyebrows, particularly among Republicans, who mocked Trudeau for being so eager to embrace Trump. Following such frequent topics between the two countries, the resurfaced images from 2019 arouse curiosity and commentary on the very nature of Trudeau's diplomatic relationship with Trump. In the meantime, it's the same video with which he caused a sensation at the time. “I was happy to be a part of it, but it was certainly notable,” he said of the 2019 incident recently. ALSO READ:Another ISKCON priest arrested in Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu detained without warrant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/world/old-video-of-trudeau-mocking-trump-goes-viral-as-canadian-pm-dines-with-president-elect-amid-tariff-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos