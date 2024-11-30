Court finds Imran Khan 'guilty', rejects bail in Jinnah House attack case





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP/FileATC releases seven-page written decision in Jinnah House case. The prosecution links the attack plot to Khan's residence in Zaman Park. The court finds no justification for granting bail to Imran Khan.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has issued a seven-page written ruling rejecting the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Jinnah House attack case.

Justice Manzar Ali Gul pointed out that as a leader, Khan's statements significantly influence party members and supporters, with other party leaders unlikely to object to his directives.

The court found the former prime minister guilty in the case.

The written judgment notes that on the day of the incident, many cases of arson and vandalism targeted military installations, government institutions and police officials, thereby sparing private property.

According to the prosecution, the plot behind the attack was orchestrated at Khans Zaman Park residence.

The prosecution pointed out that valuable items at Jinnah House were destroyed in the fire, with law enforcement recovering Molotov cocktails and batons from 50 arrested suspects.

However, many others involved managed to escape. The court found no reason to grant bail to the former prime minister and rejected his requests.

Earlier, on November 27, the ATC had rejected Khan's bail pleas in this case and seven others.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters staged protests almost across the country on May 9, 2023 when the PTI founder president was arrested by paramilitary troops on the instructions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a case of alleged corruption.

The protesters destroyed public and private properties, attacked military installations, the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's House in Lahore (Jinnah House) and vandalized the relics of martyrs.

Following these incidents, civil and military leaders decided to impose exemplary sanctions, under relevant laws, including the Army Law, on all those involved in hooliganism, arson, the looting of public and private properties, the attack on sensitive military installations and the desecration of martyrs' monuments on May 9.

