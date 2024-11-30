The true meaning of Jokowi's black and white shirt, still worn even though he is no longer president





Suara.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is synonymous with black and white suits. In fact, this choice of shirt color is still worn by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father even though he is no longer in office. Most recently, Jokowi wore a black and white shirt during the simultaneous regional elections on November 27, 2024. This shirt was combined with casual shoes that made his appearance formal but still casual. The fact that Jokowi always wears black and white clothes has attracted a lot of attention from netizens on social media and the general public. So what is the real meaning of Jokowi's black and white clothes? Jokowi Black and White Shirt Style Meaning Also read: Observer: PDIP's defeat in Central Java regional elections was influenced by Jokowi-Prabowo's support Returning to a time several years ago, Jokowi once discussed the meaning of his characteristic black and white clothes in 2014. Jokowi, who at that time was still governor of DKI Jakarta and already wore these colors. Jokowi said the reason he wore black and white was because it was cheap. This statement made reporters guess that the choice of cheap clothing reflected Jokowi's simplicity. “(The reason we wear a white shirt) is because it's cheap. What does that mean if it's cheap?” Jokowi responded in 2014. Jokowi then confirmed the reporter's hypothesis that his cheap white clothes represented simplicity. Psychologically, black and white also have their own meaning. This information is as conveyed in the article entitled “The Psychology of Color: How the Colors You Wear Influence Perception” on the page hansenclothing.com. According to the article, black and white emits a rather interesting psychological perception. Where black is considered to radiate elegance and strength. White, on the other hand, represents simplicity, purity and neutrality. Also read: Demand for banknotes with Jokowi's image increases, netizens even mock: the rupee is becoming more and more worthless Black clothing is considered very suitable to be worn at various events, both formal and casual. Meanwhile, white clothes will give a feeling of freshness and openness. The combination of the two gives the wearer an elegant look. The reason why Jokowi continues to wear black and white even though he is no longer president Besides the meaning, netizens may be curious as to why Jokowi continues to wear black and white even though he is no longer the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi answered this question again. It turns out that the reason Jokowi continues to wear black and white is quite simple. As revealed in an interview in mid-November 2024, Jokowi admitted that he always wore black and white clothes because he had a lot of them. “A lot of clothes are white, how about that,” Jokowi explained as reported on Saturday (11/30/2024). This is a brief look at the black and white clothing that is very synonymous with Jokowi. I hope this is helpful!

