Firli Bahuri is missing again, IM57+ Institute and Usman Hamid urge Polda Metro to forcefully get him back





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, was absent again during the call for questioning by Polda Metro Jaya investigators which was scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024. This absence adds to the list of Firli's absences from investigations related to cases of alleged criminal acts of corruption.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation at Polda Metro Jaya, Senior Commissioner Ade Safri Simanjuntak, said that Firli, through his lawyer, presented a certificate of incapacity to surrender to Polda Metro Jaya.

However, Ade did not explain the reasons for this absence, only specifying that the investigation team would hold a meeting to follow up on this situation. “Determine follow-up actions as part of the investigation,” he said.

Legal advisor guarantees that Firli Bahuri will not run away

Firli Bahuri's lawyer, Ian Iskandar, is confident that police will not forcibly arrest or detain him over alleged corruption crimes, even though Firli has repeatedly been absent during interrogations.

Ian said his client had been cooperative during the investigation process. According to him, Firli did not meet the subjective criteria which would allow for arrest or forced detention. “Will Mr. Firli run away? Of course not,” he told the news team at Ambhara Hotel, South Jakarta, Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Ian also believes that Firli will not try to destroy the evidence or repeat her actions. “Well, we passed these subjective conditions to the investigators, and they already understand that Mr. Firli will never do that,” Ian said.

IM57+ Institute: it’s time for Polda Metro to take them by force

IM57+ Institute Director Lakso Anindito said Firli Bahuri's absence from the examination this time should be a signal for the police to immediately take steps to forcibly arrest him.

According to Lakso, Firli's uncooperative attitude towards investigators created a drama that continued to play out in front of the public. He urged the police to show seriousness by immediately taking concrete measures.

“Firli is an example of how cases involving law enforcement are handled,” Lakso said in his statement on Wednesday, November 28, 2024.

Lakso also emphasized that the handling of the Firli case has the potential to have a deterrent effect on law enforcement, especially within the KPK. “That’s enough rhetoric, and now it’s time to provide proof,” Lakso said.

Apart from this, he emphasized that this matter is not only the responsibility of Polda Metro Jaya, but also the responsibility of the National Police Chief as the highest leader of the police institution. Additionally, the Firli case is classified as a high-profile case involving various parties and strategic interests.

Usman Hamid: The law is clearly very harsh

Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid believes that Firli Bahuri's absence from a number of investigations into alleged corruption cases reflects a decline in the independence of law enforcement.

Usman explained that this case reflects unfair treatment in the law enforcement process. Apart from that, he believes the case reveals that there is a tug of war between political interests that influence the application of the law. According to him, this once again demonstrates the loss of independence, particularly within the Corruption Eradication Committee and the National Police.

“Both are now being dragged and held hostage by the fierce struggle of political interests,” Usman told Tempo via messaging application, Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Usman said, is no longer the KPK it used to be. In their actions, the police often harm the interests of the population. “The law is clearly very harsh,” he said.

SUKMA WITH CONSCIENCE | DEDE LENI MARDIANTI

