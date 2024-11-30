PM Modi launches free electricity scheme to empower Tripura citizens









YEARS |

Updated: November 30, 2024 10:42 p.m. EAST

Agartala (Tripura) [India]November 30 (ANI): In a historic step towards providing free electricity to citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the 'Prime Minister Surya Ghar Initiative'.

This central government program aims to address energy challenges in states like Tripura, where access to hydrocarbon resources such as coal and wind power is limited. With Tripura primarily relying on gas and solar energy, this initiative aims to promote sustainable energy solutions while benefiting the masses.

The project has already made significant progress. More than 9,000 applications were received, 77 installations were completed and more than 900 documents* were submitted for registration. To ensure convenience and accessibility, a dedicated helpline has been established to help citizens register and apply for program benefits. The government is actively promoting this initiative, targeting 50,000 installations in its initial phase. As of March, 9,959 registrations were recorded, with 989 documents submitted and 982 applications approved*. With over a million families in Tripura, the project aims to transform energy access across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Energy Minister Ratan Lal Nath highlighted the importance of the project, saying, “This is a central government project declared by the Prime Minister, aimed at to provide free electricity to all citizens. The project was launched to benefit the masses. . We are working diligently to ensure its success.

The Power Minister also highlighted that the project is crucial due to Tripura's limited natural resources, adding, “The main reason for launching this project in Tripura is the region's limited access to hydrocarbon resources like coal and wind energy. Tripura mainly relies on gas and solar energy. energy. Our Secretary and MD are fully committed to implementing this initiative across the state.

The government appeals to citizens to support and encourage the *Prime Minister Surya Ghar Initiative*, which not only promises free electricity but also highlights the central government's commitment to sustainable development and improving the quality of life of citizens.

The initiative marks an important step towards reducing the energy deficit in Tripura and serves as a model for other states to follow. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-launches-free-electricity-scheme-to-empower-citizens-in-tripura20241130224205/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos