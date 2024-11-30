Video resurfaces of Trudeau mocking Trump in 2019 as he argued against Canada's tariffs at Mar-a-Lago

After publicly ridiculing President-elect Donald Trump years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “all smiles” when he appeared at Trump's palace at Mar-a-Lago after Trump threatened to impose customs duties on Canadian products.

In a recently resurfaced 2019 clip, Trudeau, along with other world leaders at a NATO conference, is seen laughing and apparently mocking the former US president.

Chatting with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace, Trudeau discussed Trump's large and unpredictable news conference earlier in the day.

“Is that why you were late?” » Johnson can be heard asking Macron in the clip. “He was late because he took a 40-minute press conference by surprise,” Trudeau replied.

“You just saw his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau also appeared to say at one point.

Trudeau later clarified the “breathtaking” comment, explaining that he was referring to the surprise nature of the press conference and the revelation that the next meeting of the Group of Seven, or G7, would take place at Camp David.

Five years later, all seemed well between the two as they were photographed together at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night.

The Liberal prime minister seemed determined to work with his American counterpart, even as Trump threatens Canada and Mexico with high tariffs.

Everything seemed to be going well between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau in a smiling photo of the president-elect and Canadian prime minister at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening.

A person familiar with the details called it “a positive and varied dinner that lasted three hours.”

The official said topics included trade, border security, fentanyl, defense, Ukraine, NATO, China and pipelines, as well as the Group of Seven meeting in Canada next year .

Trump's transition did not respond to questions about what they discussed or whether the conversation alleviated Trump's concerns about the border.

Pennsylvania Senator-elect Dave McCormack posted a photo of Trump and Trudeau side by side at the large table in what is often called the “Winter White House” in Florida.

Sitting at the table with Trump, McCormack and Trudeau include Interior Secretary nominee and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, National Security Advisor nominee Mike Waltz, and National Security Advisor nominee Mike Waltz. of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trudeau's appearance came after Trump announced on Truth Social that he wanted to impose a 25 percent import tax on Canada – as well as Mexico – to put pressure on America's neighbors to They are doing more to control illegal immigration arriving at the US border.

Two hours later, Trudeau called Trump and the two leaders had a constructive conversation about trade and border security.

Earlier this week, Trudeau told reporters that Canada should take Trump's tariff threat seriously.

Trudeau is seen here arriving at his hotel after the meeting.

Trudeau's appearance came after Trump announced on Truth Social that he wanted to impose a 25 percent import tax on Canada. Both are seen here in 2017

“One of the things that's really important to understand is that Donald Trump, when he makes statements like this, intends to implement them,” Trudeau said. according to the Globe and Mail. “There’s no doubt about it.”

“Our responsibility is to emphasize that in this way he would not only harm Canadians, who work so well with the United States, but he would also raise prices for American citizens and harm the industry and American companies,” Trudeau added.

The president-elect has touted the tariffs during his 2024 campaign as a way to bend other countries to his will, although critics have pointed out that the cost of import taxes is usually passed on to the consumer.

Trump won a second term, in part because he pledged to be better on the economy than President Joe Biden and later Vice President Kamala Harris, as Americans still feel they face challenges financial losses due to high prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican also won thanks to his tougher stance on immigration.

The threat of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Trump suggested, would lead those countries to better control the flow of people crossing the U.S. border.

He said Canada and Mexico had “the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem.”

The tariffs, Trump said, would apply to “ALL products entering the United States and its ridiculous open borders.”

“This tariff will remain in effect until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!” “” Trump exclaimed.

Trudeau did not respond to media questions as he returned to his hotel Friday evening after meeting with Trump.

But for Canada, the stakes for any new tariff are high. More than three-quarters of Canadian exports, or US$423 billion, went to the United States last year, and nearly two million Canadian jobs depend on trade.

Canada is considering possible tariff retaliation against the United States.