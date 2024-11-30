Justin Trudeau speaks after meeting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that he had a “great conversation” with President-elect Donald Trump last night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday evening, Trudeau arrived at Trump's Florida residence for a dinner. He left early Saturday. It was the first time the two leaders had met since Trump won the 2024 presidential election earlier this month, and Trudeau is the first Group of Seven (G7) leader to visit Trump after the 'election.

Newsweek contacted the Canadian prime minister's office and Trump's press team for comment via email on Saturday.

In a post Saturday afternoon on Truth Social, the president-elect's social media platform, Trump called the meeting with Trudeau “productive.” He added that they “discussed many important issues that both countries will need to work together on, such as the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives due to illegal immigration, fair trade agreements that do not endanger American workers, and the enormous US trade deficit with Canada.

The president-elect also noted that they “also talked about many other important topics like energy, trade and the Arctic.”

Trudeau's visit comes as Trump has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico unless those countries curb what he described as the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. Trump made the remarks Monday, warning that imposing such tariffs would be among his first executive orders when he takes office in January 2025.

Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social article: “I will sign all the necessary documents to impose on Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on ALL products entering the United States, along with its ridiculous open borders. This tariff will remain in effect until Drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country! Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem. »

Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum separately called Trump earlier this week after his announcement. They described the conversations as friendly and constructive. Sheinbaum said Thursday she remains optimistic that a tariff war with the United States can be avoided.

Before his visit, Trudeau said he was convinced he could resolve the problem through dialogue with Trump. Speaking to reporters in Prince Edward Island earlier Friday, he said: “We're going to work together to address some of these concerns.” But ultimately, it is through constructive conversations with President Trump that we will stay on track for everyone. Canadians. »

Trump and Trudeau have already clashed over tariffs. In 2018, Canada imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on U.S. products in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Trudeau has held Canada's highest office since November 2015.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states, with nearly $2.7 billion in goods and services crossing the border daily. It is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the United States.

Late Friday evening, Senator-elect Dave McCormick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing his table at Mar-a-Lago, with Trudeau and Trump sitting side by side.

Others seated at the table are McCormick's wife, Dina Powell, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who was chosen to lead the Interior Department, Kathryn Burgum, Howard Lutnick, who was appointed Trump Commerce Secretary, Allison Lutnick, Julia. Waltz, and Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump's nominee for national security adviser.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, shared the photo on her Instagram page.

The photo garnered some attention on social media because in the background a child is seen sitting at another table behind Trudeau and Trump, making a face at the camera.

Updated 11/30/24, 1:44 p.m. ET: This article was updated with Trump's Truth Social message on Saturday.

Updated 11/30/24, 12:41 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to include additional context and information.

