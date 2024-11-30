Fahri Hamzah promises government will not compete with developers in 3 million housing program





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta– Deputy Minister of Housing and Habitat Areas (PKP), Fahri Hamzah, affirms that the government will not be a contractor for the 3 million housing program. Apart from that, according to Fahri, the government will not be a competitor to real estate developers. “The most important task of the state or government is to be a regulator,” Fahri said in a dialogue with the developers association in the context of accelerating the distribution of the 3 million program of houses at BTN Tower, Jakarta, Friday, November 29. 2024. “The government ensures that regulations are in place and make it easier for anyone to be involved in the housebuilding process. » Regarding the 3 million housing program, Fahri said the government is there to help meet the housing needs of the community. This need is as important as the basic needs of clothing and food. Therefore, President Prabowo Subianto, who initiated the 3 million house program, formed the PKP Ministry. Prabowo separated housing issues that previously fell under the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) from the government of 7th President Joko Widodo. “The PKP Ministry is committed to being a facilitator for the housing ecosystem,” said Fahri. According to Fahri, President Prabowo is determined to build 2 million houses in rural areas and one million houses in urban areas, as the homeownership gap remains a big problem in Indonesia. In fact, Indonesia has been independent for almost 80 years. “Fundamentally, this (the 3 million houses program) respects the basic rights (of the community),” Fahri said. Furthermore, Fahri is optimistic about the realization of the 3 million houses program. Because the previous government had launched a program of 1 million housing units per year. According to Fahri, the government only needs to build 2 million more homes. “I don’t think it’s difficult, yes,” Fahri said. “If the government understands how to position itself, it can certainly do more than that.” Then, to support the realization of the 3 million housing program from a regulatory point of view, Fahri proposed the creation of an institution the law to all—a law that combines several statutory regulations—on housing. According to him, the housing omnibus is important to achieve the 3 million program. “I would like to suggest that housing not only gives birth to a new institution (PKP Ministry), but also gives birth to an omnibus law, so that housing regulations are in one book,” said Fahri. “Don’t spread it everywhere.” Editor's Pick: List of average UMPs in Indonesia in the last 5 years, Prabowo will increase by 6.5% next year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/ekonomi/fahri-hamzah-janji-pemerintah-tak-jadi-pesaing-pengembang-dalam-program-3-juta-rumah-1175208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos