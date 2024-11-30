Oman and Turkey sign 10 agreements to strengthen bilateral relations





Ankara – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey witnessed the signing of 10 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara during His Majesty's state visit on Sultan in Turkey Thursday and Friday. The pacts aim to strengthen collaboration in the areas of investment, health, political consultations, agriculture, fisheries, labor, culture and central banks. Two important agreements concern joint investments and health care. The Oman Investment Authority and the Turkish Armed Forces Pension Fund (OYAK) have signed an agreement to establish a $500 million joint investment fund to invest in various sectors, including food, health, renewable energies and logistics. The second agreement, between the health ministries of Oman and Turkey, focuses on cooperation in the areas of public health, hospital management and medical research. A memorandum of understanding on political consultations was signed between the foreign ministries to strengthen bilateral dialogue. Other MoUs cover sectors such as agriculture, labor relations, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cultural cooperation. The agreements reflect mutual commitment to fostering economic growth, cultural exchanges and regional stability. The central banks of Oman and Turkey agreed to cooperate on payment systems, research and training, while the culture ministries committed to promoting joint art exhibitions and cultural events. The agreements were signed by senior officials from both countries, including Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Ten chords $500 million joint investment fund for the food, industry, health, new energy and logistics sectors Health cooperation pact focused on public health, hospital management, pharmaceutical industries and medical equipment Memorandum of understanding to establish regular political consultations Memorandum of Understanding on Diplomatic Studies for the exchange of expertise, educational materials and training for diplomats Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Promotion on Cooperation in Logistics, Agriculture, Food Security and Technology Memorandum of understanding for agricultural development, livestock breeding, fishing, water management and rural development Memorandum of Understanding for Workforce Development, Vocational Training and Employment Policy Support Memorandum of Understanding on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Exchange of Expertise in SME Growth Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Central Banks in Payment Systems, Research, Training and Information Exchange Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Cultural Exchanges, Joint Exhibitions and Collaboration in Arts, Libraries and Digitization

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.muscatdaily.com/2024/11/30/oman-turkiye-sign-10-agreements-to-boost-bilateral-ties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos