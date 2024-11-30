Freebie-gate: the final flaws in the ministerial code





By Kate McNab The gifts controversy has cast a shadow over Keir Starmer's premiership, drawing attention to growing problems with perceived privilege within the upper echelons of the British government. The scandal, centered on ministers' acceptance of high-value gifts, reignited the long-running debate over transparency and accountability. Following public outcry, a review of the ministerial code was considered, making clearer how ministers should handle gifts and hospitality. These changes could herald a new era of accountability, but their practical impact remains unclear. Controversy erupted after ministers including Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner accepted high-value gifts in early October this year, such as Taylor Swift tickets and designer clothing rentals. While these gifts alone do not necessarily imply direct quid pro quo or undue influence from donors, their acceptance raises questions about the integrity of ministers at a time when political transparency is increasingly scrutinized. This negative reaction led Sir Kier to quickly revise the Ministerial Code to clarify the standards governing the acceptance of gifts and hospitality. The UK Ministerial Code, an ethics guide for UK ministers, aims to maintain integrity, impartiality and transparency. This ranges from being responsible for attending functions in a ministerial capacity to taking responsibility for the failures of their departments. However, for years this law has been criticized for its lack of enforcement. The ministers of the previous Prime Ministers, Boris Johnson and Theresa May, were strongly criticized for not having respected the code in their behavior or in their repressive actions (resigning from their post as minister). In response to growing criticism, the Prime Minister last week revised the ministerial code, including a reduction in the value threshold required for gifts that must be disclosed from 300 to 140. This better reflects the standards required of all MPs. Additionally, in the name of closing loopholes in the ministerial code, Starmer added a clause informing ministers that they must maintain public trust by acting within standards of propriety. These changes remain cosmetic as long as the ministerial code remains a convention While these changes may appear to be a step toward greater accountability, these changes remain superficial as long as the ministerial code remains a convention. It is essential to emphasize that ministers must maintain an image of transparency when accepting gifts to maintain trust with the government. Against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis, where budget cuts have only just been announced in the Reeves budget, ministers accepting high-value gifts is a greater juxtaposition than usual. This only creates the image of ministers disconnected from the struggles, thus potentially reducing public confidence in government. Following the code change, Doug Chalmers said that conduct that complies with the rules and is transparent may not be considered consistent with the (Nolan) Principles. Compliance with transparency rules, particularly when accepting gifts from donors who may have a vested interest in your work and politics, does not guarantee ethical conduct. Ministers must be motivated by the public good, not personal or private matters, and any action that could be perceived as such must be avoided. The changes made to the ministerial code do not seem convincing because they lack application. It appears that if flaws have been discovered before they are discovered again, whether or not ministers are required to act in accordance with the standards of propriety. Perhaps a new approach combining transparency and independent enforcement would finally address the ethical gaps that have permeated British politics for decades. IImage credit: WikiMedia Commons/Simon Dawson/10 Downing Street

