PM Modi shares experience of stress management with party leaders, urges to make Odisha No.1 state by 2036





Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a useful motivational speech to BJP MLAs, MLAs, core members and senior members of Odisha on how to cope with stress in a closed-door meeting at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Friday. “When I asked him (PM Modi) how he managed to stay in party organizational work and governance for so long and cope with the stress, he gave a very simple answer. According to PM Modi, he never thinks that he is doing a job for personal reasons and he never takes stress into his head,” said BJP MP Pradeep Purohit. “MP Modi also said that he never does any work for his family and always undertakes work for the betterment of the country and society. He also said that he never thinks about the past and future and always works by staying in the present situation. According to the Prime Minister, he has God's blessings on him. He answered all the questions very simply and efficiently,” he added. Also Read: Congress opposes PM Modi, SM Shah's visit to Odisha; The Minister of Justice responds “Prime Minister Modi compared the new MLAs and MLAs to new daughters-in-law. According to PM Modi, the entire constituency is keeping a hawk's eye on the newly elected MPs and MLAs and closely monitoring their activities. So they should be careful and lead a simple life. They should devote themselves to the well-being of the country and society. He urged all party leaders to make Odisha the No.1 state by 2036,” he added.

