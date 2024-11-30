Why Trump's proposed tariffs could create 'winners' and 'losers'





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Economists fear nationwide prices could rise in the new year if President-elect Donald Trump moves forward with his plan to impose a hefty import tax on other countries.

On Monday, Trump announced on social media that once he returns to the Oval Office, he wants to sign an executive order to impose 25 percent tariffs on all shipments to the United States from Mexico, China and Canada, as well as an additional 10% tax for exports to the United States. China.

“There will be winners and there will be losers,” said Abby Hall Blanco, an associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa.

National politics

Trump threatens to impose drastic new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

Blanco believes the “winners” will be those who own national businesses, like John Kilburg of Palm Beach County.

He owns K12 Print in Riviera Beach and explained why he would like to see Trump's tariffs passed.

“When their prices go up, we see an influx of land-based businesses, which allows us to create more jobs here,” Kilburg said. “I think our revenue could easily double.”

WPTV

Abby Hall Blanco of the University of Tampa explains the impact of tariffs on the US economy.

Businesses and consumers who rely on foreign products will be affected by the tariffs, according to Blanco.

She added that we can also expect that targeted countries will not simply accept the tax increase without taking action.

“We also expect negative consequences for U.S. export industries,” Blanco said. “These countries have the capacity to fight back and they are doing so very clearly.”

On Thursday, President Biden shared his thoughts on the tariffs, saying “I hope (Trump) thinks about it again.”

The president-elect said in his social media post that the goal of these tariffs is to combat the amount of drugs and migrants entering the United States from these countries.

WPTV

John Kilburg tells WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott why he believes the tariffs will benefit his business.

“It’s time for them to pay a very heavy price!” » Trump said.

That's something Kilburg agrees with.

“We all need this for a healthier United States,” Kilburg said.

But Blanco thinks it won't do much in the long run.

“Just because something is banned, or because you add a tax on something, doesn’t mean you’re necessarily going to stem … these flows of migrants and potentially drugs,” Blanco said.

Trump said the tax increases would be one of the first executive orders he intends to sign once he takes office in January.

