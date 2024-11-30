Politics
Circulating a letter on the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon by the PDIP allegedly due to political maneuvering
Bisnis.comJAKARTA – A letter regarding the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) is circulating on social media.
“To impose organizational sanctions in the form of the revocation of Efendi Muara Sakti Simbolon from his membership in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle,” writes the letter, published in Jakarta on November 28, 2024.
The letter was also signed by PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto.
The PDIP subsequently banned Effendi from carrying out activities and holding positions on behalf of the party.
“This decision letter is effective from the time it is fixed and, in the event of subsequent confusion, it will be revised and corrected as necessary,” the letter continues.
However, until this news was published, Bisnis was still trying to confirm PDIP's decision against Effendi Simbolon.
This dismissal is said to be due to the presence of Effendi Simbolon at the meeting between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi and Jakarta gubernatorial candidate number 1 Ridwan Kamil, in the Cempaka Putih area, Jakarta , Monday (11/18/2024).
RK also said that Effendi Simbolon's political maneuvers were commonplace.
“Support bonuses based on numbers, right? The most important thing yesterday was Mr. Jokowi. Mr Prabowo, even Mr Effendi Simbolon, had a lot of fun, didn't they? Changing support is a normal thing in a democracy. “In the past, we were separated by the presidential election, united in the regional elections,” said RK at the DPP Gibran Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (11/19).
The political journey of Effendi Simbolon
Effendi is known to be a PDIP cadre known as a member of the DPR RI.
His political career began when he served as a member of the DPR RI in 2004. Since then, he has been a member of the DPR for four terms.
Within the PDIP party, Effendi previously served as Chairman of the PDIP Central Leadership Council for Resources and Funds, and he was even nominated as a candidate for PDIP Secretary General for the period 2010 to 2015.
Looking back, this man born in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, is the youngest son of St. MM Simbolon and Martha fr. Tobbing. He was educated at SD Negeri Cendrawasih Banjarbaru (1969-1975), then moved to Jakarta.
In Jakarta, he studied at SMP Negeri 41 Jakarta (1975-1979) and SMA Negeri 3 Jakarta (1979-1982). During his studies, Effendi was appointed alumni president of SMA Negeri 3 Jakarta, which has around 600 members composed of various groups.
After graduating from high school, Effendi studied a bachelor's degree in business management at Jayabaya University and received a doctorate in 1988.
While serving in the House of Representatives, in 2011, he still had a thirst for knowledge by studying a master's degree in political science at Padjadjaran University and obtained a master's degree in political science in 2013. In fact, he immediately continued his studies with a doctorate in international relations at Padjadjaran University. and received a doctorate in 2015.
Not only did he receive an education, but it turns out that he was also trusted in a number of organizational areas, including serving as general president of the Indonesian PB Karate-do Institute (PB Lemkari) until in 2012, replacing the former president. for the period 2004-2008, Doddy Susanto.
Effendi was also one of the initiators of the establishment of the Indonesian Punguan Simbolon dohot Boruna Center (PSBI), an association of the Simbolon clan.
He also participated as a gubernatorial candidate in the 2013 North Sumatra gubernatorial and deputy governor election and was paired with Jumiran Abdi.
In this election, the Effendi-Jumiran couple won 2nd place with 24.34 percent of the votes, while the first position was won by the Gatot Pujo Nugroho and Tengku Erry Nuradi couple with 33.00 percent of the votes. .
Check out other news and articles at Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bisnis.com/read/20241130/638/1820440/beredar-surat-pemecatan-effendi-simbolon-oleh-pdip-diduga-karena-manuver-politik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AEW's Britt Baker on Her Role as 'Cobra Kai' and Her Social Media Haters
- New Zealand vs England: Chris Woakes takes two wickets in two balls as tourists aim for victory in first Test | Cricket news
- Efforts to derail PM Modi and Indian history fail once again
- UK Championship 2024: Jude Trump loses to Kyren Wilson, advances to final
- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Karbi Anglong district of Assam
- Trump threatens to tax BRIC countries 100% if they act to weaken the US dollar
- Exciting showdown: Avani Tripathi and Shreya Agarwal prepare for title battle in UP State Table Tennis Championships | Lucknow News
- James Carville hits back at Harris for skipping the Joe Rogan podcast
- Circulating a letter on the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon by the PDIP allegedly due to political maneuvering
- The Secretary of Transportation has been out of office since 2013 for fraud
- Imran Khan found guilty of May 9 riots plot
- China announces plan to reduce food waste in production, transport and storage