Circulating a letter on the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon by the PDIP allegedly due to political maneuvering

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – A letter regarding the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) is circulating on social media.

“To impose organizational sanctions in the form of the revocation of Efendi Muara Sakti Simbolon from his membership in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle,” writes the letter, published in Jakarta on November 28, 2024.

The letter was also signed by PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto.

The PDIP subsequently banned Effendi from carrying out activities and holding positions on behalf of the party.

“This decision letter is effective from the time it is fixed and, in the event of subsequent confusion, it will be revised and corrected as necessary,” the letter continues.

However, until this news was published, Bisnis was still trying to confirm PDIP's decision against Effendi Simbolon.

This dismissal is said to be due to the presence of Effendi Simbolon at the meeting between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi and Jakarta gubernatorial candidate number 1 Ridwan Kamil, in the Cempaka Putih area, Jakarta , Monday (11/18/2024).

RK also said that Effendi Simbolon's political maneuvers were commonplace.

“Support bonuses based on numbers, right? The most important thing yesterday was Mr. Jokowi. Mr Prabowo, even Mr Effendi Simbolon, had a lot of fun, didn't they? Changing support is a normal thing in a democracy. “In the past, we were separated by the presidential election, united in the regional elections,” said RK at the DPP Gibran Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (11/19).

The political journey of Effendi Simbolon

Effendi is known to be a PDIP cadre known as a member of the DPR RI.

His political career began when he served as a member of the DPR RI in 2004. Since then, he has been a member of the DPR for four terms.

Within the PDIP party, Effendi previously served as Chairman of the PDIP Central Leadership Council for Resources and Funds, and he was even nominated as a candidate for PDIP Secretary General for the period 2010 to 2015.

Looking back, this man born in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, is the youngest son of St. MM Simbolon and Martha fr. Tobbing. He was educated at SD Negeri Cendrawasih Banjarbaru (1969-1975), then moved to Jakarta.

In Jakarta, he studied at SMP Negeri 41 Jakarta (1975-1979) and SMA Negeri 3 Jakarta (1979-1982). During his studies, Effendi was appointed alumni president of SMA Negeri 3 Jakarta, which has around 600 members composed of various groups.

After graduating from high school, Effendi studied a bachelor's degree in business management at Jayabaya University and received a doctorate in 1988.

While serving in the House of Representatives, in 2011, he still had a thirst for knowledge by studying a master's degree in political science at Padjadjaran University and obtained a master's degree in political science in 2013. In fact, he immediately continued his studies with a doctorate in international relations at Padjadjaran University. and received a doctorate in 2015.

Not only did he receive an education, but it turns out that he was also trusted in a number of organizational areas, including serving as general president of the Indonesian PB Karate-do Institute (PB Lemkari) until in 2012, replacing the former president. for the period 2004-2008, Doddy Susanto.

Effendi was also one of the initiators of the establishment of the Indonesian Punguan Simbolon dohot Boruna Center (PSBI), an association of the Simbolon clan.

He also participated as a gubernatorial candidate in the 2013 North Sumatra gubernatorial and deputy governor election and was paired with Jumiran Abdi.

In this election, the Effendi-Jumiran couple won 2nd place with 24.34 percent of the votes, while the first position was won by the Gatot Pujo Nugroho and Tengku Erry Nuradi couple with 33.00 percent of the votes.







