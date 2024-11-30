Care must be taken to ensure that while political parties' opposition to the government is part of a democratic system, such criticism does not affect India's economic trajectory or the country's societal stability.

NEW DELHI: Anti-Modi elements across time zones failed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in their efforts to deny a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through sustained efforts to keep the BJP's seat tally at 220 or less, a figure predicted to be the BJP's peak. pre-poll total by none other than Rahul Gandhi, who is now Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, they sought to wipe out the BJP in the recently concluded elections and bypolls. The calculation was that such a decisive defeat would lead to a revolt within the BJP against Prime Minister Modi's leadership, which in itself is illusory, as his hold on the party goes far beyond these calculations. The country has changed, the BJP has changed and Modi represents that change. They failed once again in their efforts to limit the BJP's tally, as the ruling party returned to power in Haryana and Maharashtra, and virtually swept the board in the UP polls . Given that it is Prime Minister Modi who is the architect of the policy aimed at maintaining the security of the Indo-Pacific through a confluence of interests with key democracies, the Sino-Wahhabi lobby has not abandoned its efforts to ensure that Prime Minister Modi does not complete his project. his third term. Attention has now shifted to developments involving Sambhal, Manipur and a major Indian business house, each supposedly linked to Prime Minister Modi while the facts are different.

Once the strategic situation in a Cold War 2.0 world stabilizes under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India will experience double-digit growth and remain so for a generation, bringing the country closer to being a fast-growing country. middle income. As for the opposition parties, they continue to do what has failed as an electoral tactic since 2014, that is, to target Prime Minister Modi as the target of their attack. Each of these attacks so far has strengthened his political position, and yet efforts continue in the same direction. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi became the mastermind of the Modi-centric strategy. This attempt may have failed so far, but he and other opposition political leaders are relying this time on the three issues mentioned above (Manipur, Sambhal and the controversy over an important house business) to politically weaken Prime Minister Modi.

For the past week, both Houses of Parliament have been paralyzed due to disruptions caused by three issues (a) the Sambhal case (b) the situation in Manipur and (c) the indictment against certain employees of a major Indian business group. by an American lawyer in a New York court. Regarding the situation in Manipur, on humanitarian grounds, a large number of Myanmar citizens were allowed to enter Manipur following the February 2021 military-led coup against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. For reasons of human rights protection, the exodus of Myanmar citizens to India was allowed. Many of those admitted were militants armed and trained under the supervision of the PLA, and soon they began to wreak havoc in a border state where the situation had previously been under control. Control of the border is now being established and efforts are being made to locate those involved in the violence, which is being portrayed as communal, a battle between Hindu Meiteis and Christian Kukis. The reality is that Meiteis and Kukis have lived amicably side by side for a long time, with intermarriage not uncommon between them. Christians are as much a part of the Indian Union as those of other faiths, but that has not stopped the Sino-Wahhabi lobby in the United States and other Western countries from using the Manipur incidents , of externally sponsored violence, as evidence of the persecution of Christians. The intemperate remarks of a few impetuous individuals have been amplified and sought to give the appearance of mainstream Hindu sentiments, which is not the case.

Regarding the Sambhal affair, many within the Hindu community seek to restore only the three holy places of Hindus to what they were before they were plundered and destroyed by Aurangzeb (whose reign lasted from 1658 to 1707). If the effort was rather an impossible task of restoring the many temples destroyed by the Mughal rulers over the centuries of their rule, amicably recovering Kashi and Mathura (after Ayodhya had been amicably returned following a Supreme Court verdict) would become much more difficult. . Undoing history in its entirety is an impossibility, and one must concentrate on the main concerns, so that a general atmosphere of tranquility remains between the different communities. The Supreme Court is currently considering the matter and the court's decision is awaited, as the Government will be sure to point out if the matter is discussed in Parliament over the next week. As for the company which is involved in an imbroglio with certain New York authorities, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified, this is a matter involving the United States Department of Justice and a private company, as well as the government of India has no role in this matter. No information has been provided to the Indian Embassy in Washington or the Consulate in New York regarding this matter, and no request has been made for the arrest of any Indian national in this case.

It is likely that the ruling seats, realizing the strength of their arguments, will continue discussions on the three topics mentioned above, namely Manipur, Sambhal and the difficulties faced by the business house, although there is no connection between some unfortunate people. developments for everyone and for the Prime Minister. In a context where the Sino-Wahhabi lobby seeks to destabilize the Indian political system well before the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2029, we must ensure that, even if the opposition of political parties to the government is part of the framework of a In a democratic system, such criticism should not affect India's economic trajectory or the country's societal stability. Next week will reveal whether or not such an expectation has been met. The fact remains that Prime Minister Modi is on course to complete his current term despite the continued efforts of powerful lobbies to disrupt him.