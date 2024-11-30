Imran Khan agreed to change protest venue, Bushra Bibi insisted on D-Chowk





Lahore: Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to shift the protest venue from D-chowk to a venue on the outskirts of Islamabad, but his wife Bushra Bibi did not accept the proposal, said on Saturday a minister.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called a sit-in protest on November 24 with party members crossing barricades and heading towards Islamabad where four people died and more than 50 were injured during of a repression at midnight.

However, the PTI claimed that hundreds of people were killed in the violent clashes with security personnel.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, while speaking to the media in Sialkot, said the government had offered the PTI several alternative protest venues and although Khan, 72, accepted the proposal, Bibi insisted on going to D-Chowk, which led to a chaotic situation.

He said that while the size of the PTI crowd “was good, as anyone familiar with politics would do, Bushra Bibi, unfamiliar with such a massive gathering, reportedly expressed concern by saying, 'Who will go there- down now” and insisted on continuing the walk. towards D-Chowk”.

“What happened later was that she fled the scene, escaping with Gandapur,” the minister alleged.

Asif, criticizing the PTI leadership, said the party leaders fled the scene when they faced real resistance, The Express Tribune reported.

He likened their withdrawal to a lack of resolve and said such behavior was unprecedented in any war or movement.

Asif said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's vehicle was also hit by bricks while he was fleeing the scene with Bibi.

He mentioned that the leaders only managed to escape and resurface in Mansehra.

Addressing the deaths reported during the protests, Asif said that although PTI leaders provided conflicting reports on the death toll, with Sardar Latif Khosa reporting 278 deaths, the actual figure was in single digits.

Rangers and police officers were martyred and hundreds more injured due to violence incited by Khan's supporters, the minister said.

He commended security forces for successfully preventing what he described as the third attack on the federal government.

He said there was a lack of evidence to support allegations of massacres and said no videos of the funerals or statements from the families of the deceased had been released, nor were there no more concrete evidence of widespread bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said an anti-riot force was being raised to combat such situations.

The minister regretted that the PTI was resorting to a false narrative of dead bodies to cover up the embarrassment of fleeing the protest site.

Criticizing the PTI for spreading old AI-generated images on social media, Tarar said it was the violent protesters who used different weapons against security personnel and inflicted damage on public property.

Khan's party on Wednesday officially suspended its protest in Islamabad for the time being and blamed the authorities' midnight crackdown.

Amid concerns over the fate of Bibi and Gandapur who were leading the march to Islamabad, the party said they were in the town of Mansehra near Abbottabad in the North-Western province.

The midnight crackdown forced Khan's supporters to evacuate D-Chowk and the capital's adjacent main business district, ending their protest, which his party called a massacre under fascist military rule, even though Police sources said around 450 protesters were arrested during the crackdown. .

