





The headquarters of the central bank of Türkiye can be seen in Ankara (archive). The bank forecasts that inflation will end this year at 44%, before slowing to 21% by the end of 2025.

Turkey entered a technical recession in the third quarter as industrial production plunged, providing further evidence to the central bank as it considers whether to start cutting interest rates this month. The $1.3 trillion economy shrank 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, the second consecutive decline after the previous period was revised to contraction, according to data released Friday by the national statistics agency. Annual growth in the third quarter stood at 2.1%, below the 2.5% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg. The annual growth rate is down sharply from a robust first quarter and a pre-pandemic average above 5%, and reflects the high interest rate environment that has been in place for much of the 'year. We hope this reading will support our call for the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to launch a round of monetary easing at its December meeting, Selva Bahar Baziki of Bloomberg Economics said in a note after the data was released. Household consumption spending rose 3.1% year-on-year, while industrial production fell 2.2% in the third quarter. The central bank is struggling to control inflation of nearly 49% through tight monetary policy, keeping its benchmark rate at 50% for eight straight months. That has dampened industrial production, although domestic demand remains resilient, in part because Turks are bringing forward their purchases of some goods to avoid even higher prices. Consumption remains the main contributor to GDP growth, although it has declined quarter-on-quarter for two consecutive quarters, said Okan Ertem, senior economist at Turk Ekonomi Bankasi AS. Along with a slowdown in annual and quarterly import volumes, this suggests that Turkey is approaching a production level that could support the disinflation process. The Turkish central bank predicts that inflation will end this year at 44%, before slowing to 21% by the end of 2025. The central bank suggested early last month that a rate cut may soon be warranted due to slowing inflation. The speed of the expected monetary easing should have a decisive impact on growth in the coming quarters. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in the past favored economic growth over price stability. However, since his re-election in 2023, a new economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has focused on more market-friendly policies. Slower-than-expected GDP growth could actually have a silver lining, according to Emre Akcakmak, senior consultant at East Capital International AB in Dubai. Investors are no longer obsessed with rapid economic growth; instead, they are prioritizing signs of a soft landing accompanied by a sustained decline in inflation, he said. Related story





