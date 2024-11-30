Trump threatens Russia, India and other countries with 100% tariffs





Top line

Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they try to replace the dollar in international trade, impacting a group of major developing economies whose members include Russia, India, China and Iran, among others, marking the latest threats. by the president-elect to impose tariffs on imports from several countries.

The proposed tariffs would remain in effect until these countries commit not to support a new currency… [+] replace the dollar, Trump said.

Key Facts

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said the 100% tariffs would affect all BRICS countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, until that they commit not to create a new BRICS currency or to support another. currency that could replace the powerful dollar.

Last year, Brazilian President Inacio Luiz called on BRICS countries to develop an alternative to the dollar in foreign trade, arguing that countries that do not use the dollar should not be forced to use the currency, just by suggesting that a new BRICS-backed currency increases our payment options and reduces our vulnerabilities.

There is no chance that BRICS can replace the dollar in international trade, and any country that tries to do so should say goodbye to America, Trump said.

Crucial quote

The idea that BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over, Trump wrote, adding that countries should expect to say goodbye to selling in the wonderful American economy.

Key context

Trump's proposed tariffs on imports from BRICS countries constitute his latest economic threat in recent weeks. BRICS was founded as an informal international group in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, although its membership has expanded to include more countries reflecting common positions on current development issues worldwide, according to the organization. The group is increasingly calling for reduced dependence on the United States as part of its goal of creating new financial organizations. Earlier this month, Trump announced tariffs of 10% on Chinese goods and 25% on all goods from Mexico and Canada, which he said would remain in effect until all three countries curb the flow of fentanyl to the United States and migrants. Trump claimed the tariffs would protect American jobs, although experts said the proposed tariffs could significantly raise prices for American consumers. During his first administration, Trump launched a trade war with China after imposing tariffs targeting $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Tangent

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had a great conversation with Trump after he threatened Canada with tariffs. The two men had a positive and varied dinner on topics including trade, border security, Ukraine and China, according to the Associated Press. President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested earlier this week that Mexico would impose tariffs on the United States in response to Trump's tariff proposals. Sheinbaum said she would meet with Trump soon.

