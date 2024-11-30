Keir Starmer 'open' to Elgin Marbles deal with Greece | Politics | News





Sir Keir StarmerGovernment 'open' to Elgin marbles deal with Greecehe appeared. The Prime Minister is due to meet his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, next week, during which the future of the Parthenon sculptures will be discussed. An ally of Sir Keir is cited by the Financial Times as saying: “We are open to whatever is agreed. It's fair to say that there is no strong opinion on what should happen.” No.10 said Sir Keir would not change legislation which prevents the British Museum, where the marbles are kept, from returning the sculptures. Former chancellor George Osborne, who chairs the British Museum, makes efforts to reach an agreement with Athens which would see part of the ancient frieze loaned to the Greek capital's Acropolis Museum.

Greek officials suggested the Elgin Marbles should be built with Sir Keir and took a “cautious but optimistic” stance, according to the FT. Pavols Marinakis, a spokesperson for the Greek government, told the same publication that the “reunification” of the sculptures was an “ongoing request” under discussion with the British Museum. A formal request to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece was first made in 1983 and many discussions have taken place since. Former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, canceled meeting with Mr Mitsotakis in November 2023 after the Greek leader raised the subject of the sculptures in a BBC interview. The British Museum says its trustees will consider any loan request, subject to its usual conditions, but none has been made.

Created between 447 and 432 BC, the marbles represent the procession of a festival commemorating the birth of the goddess Athena. Lord Elgin, who was British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire of which Athens was a part, removed half of the sculptures from the ruins of the Parthenon between 1801 and 1805, with permission from the Ottoman authorities. A special parliamentary committee investigated Elgin's actions in 1816 and concluded that the dismissal was lawful. An Act of Parliament guaranteed their entry into the British Museum. The sculptures are housed in the museum's Duveen Gallery, which is scheduled to close for renovations next year, raising the possibility of a potential loan around that time. The Greek Acropolis Museum, the National Archaeological Museum and the Museum of Cycladic Art have already received loans from the British Museum, depending on the location.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1982793/keir-starmer-elgin-marbles-loan-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos