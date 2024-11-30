PM Modi shares ideas on security with police, intelligence agencies | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the country's police and intelligence agencies on the second day of the closed-door annual security conference in Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PM Modi website) People familiar with the details of the conference discussed a wide range of national security issues from the use of technology by anti-India forces to disrupt India's growth, to conventional challenges such as cross-border terrorism and smuggling, radicalization activities in the hinterland, left-wing extremism, etc. were debated at length on Saturday. Modi is said to have given his suggestions on various aspects of policing, which will be sent to all states/union territories and central agencies as action points to be implemented over the next year. Also read: Pro-Khalistan activities and key cybersecurity topics at DGP meeting Security officials briefed the Prime Minister on the progress on various security issues discussed during last year's conference held in Jaipur. Modi said on his X account on Saturday evening: “We had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various law enforcement and security topics. The Prime Minister on Friday said the Bhubaneswar event would provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on strengthening India's internal security apparatus. Having attended the conference regularly over the past 11 years, Modi has repeatedly asked police chiefs to transform their departments into a modern, world-class force, in sync with the country's rising global profile. The government has repeatedly stated that police departments cannot work in isolation and must share information and databases with each other to fight crimes and criminals. Interior Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked security agencies to pay special attention to illegal immigration and other illegal activities on the country's eastern borders, particularly in Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to a senior officer who requested anonymity. Also read: Naxalism will be eradicated by March 31, 2026: Amit Shah tells LWE victims Challenges faced in urban policing, such as recent cases of disruption of air services and schools/colleges due to threats across multiple platforms, with criminals posing as law enforcement officers to carry out digital arrests, and terrorism emanating from foreign soil and their support system in India were discussed in detail, the officer said. Additionally, there was a detailed presentation on the status of implementation of the three new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), as well as training police officers, prosecutors and forensic experts. , etc. The three laws came into force on July 1 this year, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act. Organized annually by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the DGP/IGP conference has become a catalyst for the national security policy of the Modi government over the last 10 years. Since 2014, Modi has attended every conference, brainstorming with leaders to come up with ideas to address challenges ranging from insurgency and youth radicalization to cybercrime and modernization of the security establishment. This year, the deliberations are attended by as many as 200 officers, mainly DGPs, superintendents of police, IGs and other senior ranks of the central forces from Bhubaneswar, while an equal number of officers join online.

