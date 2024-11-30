Politics
Trump threatens to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they abandon the US dollar
In an article about the truth Social On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose 100% tariffs on the geopolitical coalition of non-Western BRICS countries if the group abandons trade with the US dollar.
The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over, Trump wrote. We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful American economy. .
They can go find another asshole! There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries to say goodbye to America, the president-elect added.
The BRICS alliance is a coalition of non-Western countries that came together for the first official BRIC summit in 2009, with Brazil, Russia, India and China joining the informal group. South Africa joined a year later, cementing the BRICS name.
At a summit in 2023, the group expanded for the first time in more than a decade, inviting Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
At the same summit, the question of Dedollarization, or reducing the influence of the U.S. dollar in global trade, has gained momentum, although it is not a new idea for the group.
Experts are skeptical that BRICS will succeed in creating its own currency for global trade, pointing to infighting among member countries and major differences in how countries manage their economies and financial institutions.
Yet some BRICS members are among the United States' largest trading partners, including India and China.
According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, U.S. trade in goods and services with China totaled approximately $758.4 billion in 2022 and trade in goods and services between the United States and India totalized approximately $191.8 billion in 2022.
Representatives of the BRICS countries' embassies in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is the second time this week that Trump has threatened to increase tariffs on foreign countries.
On Monday, the president-elect wrote in an article on Truth Social that he planned to impose a 25% tariff on products imported from Mexico and Canada. He argued that the goal of the tariff would be to curb the fentanyl crisis.
In the same article, he threatened to impose 10% tariffs on China, writing: “I have had numerous discussions with China regarding the massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent in the United States, but to no avail. Until they stop, we will impose an additional 10% tariff on China, above any additional tariff, on all of its many products entering the United States of America.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to West Palm Beach on Friday to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
In a separate social media post on Saturday, Trump called their conversation very productive.
Trump added: “I have made it very clear that the United States will no longer stand idly by as our citizens become victims of the scourge of this drug epidemic, caused primarily by drug cartels and the influx of fentanyl from China. Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau is committed to working with us to end this terrible devastation of American families.
In a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote that migration and drug use in the United States cannot be solved by threats or tariffs.
What is needed is cooperation and mutual understanding to address these important challenges. For every tariff, there will be a response in kind, until we endanger our joint ventures, she added.
Sheinbaum and Trump spoke on the phone Wednesday, but the conversation sparked a he said, she said controversy over whether Sheinbaum agreed to stop immigration from Mexico to the United States, which Trump claimed she had done.
In his own recollection of the conversation, Sheinbaum written the that I explained to him the global strategy that Mexico has followed to deal with the migratory phenomenon, while respecting human rights. We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but rather to build bridges between the government and the people.
