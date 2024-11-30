Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico could raise the price of Modelo beer, Corona beer and tequila





Beer and liquor may be recession-proof, but they're certainly not immune to tariffs.

If President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his proposals to impose 25% tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico, the result would be a harsh penalty on some of America's favorite libations, without talk about the country's #1 beer brand. : Model.

Some business owners have begun stockpiling popular products — particularly tequila, which can only be made in Mexico — and taking other steps to avoid possible price hikes.

However, industry leaders and analysts say consumers will ultimately have to pay more.

“A lot of these companies, especially the smaller ones, have no choice but to pass on these costs,” said Dave Williams, president of Bump Williams Consulting, which provides consulting and analysis services to the alcoholic beverage industry.

He added: “The sad reality is that this would trickle down.”

The same is probably true even for the largest companies in the industry. Constellation Brands, which imports Modelo and Corona beers as well as Casa Noble tequila from Mexico, could see its costs jump 16% under Trump's proposed tariff and would likely raise prices by about 4.5%, Chris Carey, an equity analyst at Wells Fargo, wrote in a note published Tuesday.

At this point, the tariffs are technically still just talk, with many caveats and what-ifs scattered throughout.

But if significant tariffs were imposed on two of the United States' largest trading partners, it would deal a major blow to a U.S. industry still suffering hangovers from recent trade wars, a pandemic, disruptions in supply chain and a global battle against inflation, Williams said.

“That’s the whole point of negotiations like this, is you need something to start the conversation or get the ball rolling,” he said. “The hope is that this doesn't come down to the worst case scenario, but something that everyone can better move away from. But, at the same time, you have to prepare yourself and start thinking about what it takes do if this becomes a reality problem.

Mexico's newly elected president opposes a possible tariff war with the United States. President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada on his first day in office.

A tequila “library”

At Meximodo, a popular Mexican restaurant and tequila bar in Metuchen, New Jersey, these arrangements are already in the works.

Meximodo, which opened last year, holds the Guinness World Records title for most varieties of agave spirits: its “library” of tequila, mezcal and agave-based spirits numbers 1,033 bottles .

For a company that does a significant trade in tequila and serves authentic dishes featuring distinctive Mexican ingredients, a 25% tariff could pose a significant burden. But Meximodo has a relatively large footprint at 7,000 square feet and is one of six restaurants operated by Le Malt Hospitality Group, which is taking steps to limit price increases, TJ Pingitore, senior vice president of Malt for North America.

Malt has relied heavily on technology to improve efficiency in inventory, operations, accounting, ingredient sourcing and portioning, he said.

“As we tighten our controls more and more, all of that really plays into the bottom line,” Pingitore said. “So if we benefit from a 20 or 30% type rate, the end customer might only benefit from a very small part of it.”

The company also implements another, less technical, precautionary strategy: loading. Its Meximodo Organic Blanco Tequila brand is expected to launch in a few weeks.

Malt doesn't know if the tariffs will come, “but tariffs of 25% will certainly affect our inbound prices in New York Harbor,” Saurabh Abrol, the company's founder and chief executive, told CNN.

So, just in case, Abrol and his team tripled the order this week, from 12,000 to 36,000 bottles.

“We didn’t want to take a risk,” he said.

Modelo Especial outsold Bud Light in May.

Deposit

$10.5 billion in imports and growth

Earlier this year, Mexico overtook China as the top exporter of goods to the United States.

While cars, oil and computer chips are among the top products the United States imports from its southern neighbor, beer and alcohol have quickly climbed the ranks in recent years.

In 2023, the United States imported $5.69 billion worth of beer and $4.81 billion worth of alcohol from Mexico, according to International Trade Administration data. Together, the two categories accounted for the 10th largest import from Mexico last year and mark a sharp 126% increase from 2017, according to International Trade Administration data.

On the Canadian side, the United States imported $543 billion worth of alcohol last year, including $200 million worth of whiskey, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

But it's not just the increasingly popular imports that are at risk, said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council.

“When tariffs can be imposed on imported spirits, the natural reaction is usually that the other government will impose tariffs on a like-minded product,” Swonger said.

In 2023, Canada ranked as the second largest export market and Mexico ranked third for U.S. spirits, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

And there are cases where even unrelated tariffs can have negative consequences. Swonger highlighted how the European Union imposed a 25% retaliatory tariff on American whiskey in 2018 in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

As a result, whiskey exports to the EU fell by 20% between 2018 and 2021. After the retaliatory tariffs were suspended, whiskey exports fell from $440 million to a record $2.2 million. billion dollars in 2023, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

Not fully insulated

Even if some products are excluded, some tariff actions could affect U.S. beer and spirits businesses, particularly small operations, said Katie Marisic, senior director of federal affairs at the Brewers Association, a trade association for small craft brewers. independent.

“There are more than 9,900 small, independent breweries; we directly create almost 190,000 jobs; (craft beer is) an American-made product,” she told CNN. “It can’t be made anywhere else, but that doesn’t completely protect us from these tariffs.”

Costs could suddenly spike for key ingredients such as Canadian malted barley and materials such as aluminum sheet, Marisic said.

In 2018, the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum actually led to higher prices for materials used to make craft beer, she said.

“Breweries are innovative, but of course, adaptation comes with challenges,” she said.

