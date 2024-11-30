Politics
Migrants will return to Syria after rebel advance, says Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish President, declared that rebels advance in Syria will contribute to the voluntary return of migrants from his country.
Opposition forces launched a surprise attack on Syria on Wednesday, stunning Bashar al-Assad's regime and reigniting a conflict that had stagnated for years.
It is lightning offensive Rebels have taken control of most of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, and key locations including Aleppo airport, the central square and the citadel.
Mr. Erdoğan whose military presence in the northwest was essential to maintaining a ceasefire in the Idlib region, said he encouraged voluntary returns to the war-torn country.
As the security environment strengthens in Syria, the pace of returns will accelerate, he said Friday at an event in Istanbul.
Turkey has taken in more Syrian refugees than any other country and is currently hosting around three million people.
Anti-refugee sentiment in Türkiye has intensified in recent years, fueled by economic hardship and political discourse. In July, anti-Syrian refugee riots led to more than 470 arrests in several Turkish cities.
Amid growing resentment, Mr. Erdoğan said last year he would repatriate a million Syrian refugees and built new housing in rebel-held northwest Syria.
However, Turkey has also been accused of forcing thousands of people to sign voluntary return declarations. Human rights observers say Syria remains dangerous for refugees.
Earlier this month, Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said the Syrian population in Turkey had fallen to 2,935,742, a sharp decline from the 2021 peak of 3,737,369. Human rights activists say this reduction is not only due to voluntary returns or irregular migration to Europe, as the Turkish government claims, but also to expulsions widespread forced.
Deportation practices disguised as voluntary returns have become a common tactic, a rights activist said speaking to the BBC Turkish service.
Mr. Erdoğgan, who once called Mr. Assad a butcher, recently changed diplomatic course and reopened the channels, motivated by his goal of ensuring the return of refugees.
However, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the operation titled Countering Aggression was a response to a series of recent government attacks on rebel-held Idlib in violation of de-escalation agreements.
Idlib is the last opposition stronghold and home to more than four million people. The enclave is mainly controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), but Turkish-backed rebel factions are also based there.
Analysts say Ankara wants to preserve its influence in the northwest to prevent regime offensives that could push hundreds of thousands of Syrians across the border.
Although Turkey has officially designated HTS a terrorist group, officials say it has no desire to carry out attacks outside Syria, according to the Crisis Group think tank.
Those who manage relations with the organization believe it is useful in containing the threat from other transnational jihadist groups, including Remnants of Syria and Al Qaeda.
NC Keeli, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said Turkey was committed to maintaining calm in Idlib and adjacent areas along the border with Syria.
We have warned on various international platforms that the recent attacks on Idlib have reached a level that undermines the spirit and implementation of the Astana agreements and that there have been significant civilian casualties, said Mr. Keeli. It is of the utmost importance for Turkey to avoid further, even greater instability and not to harm civilians.
|
