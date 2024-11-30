Mahayuti government to take oath on December 5, PM Modi will be present: big announcement from BJP | News from India





NEW DELHI: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule Saturday, said the new Mahayuti Government would take oath on December 5, even if the suspense on the CM's face remains largely intact.

“THE oath-taking ceremony of Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 p.m. at Azad Maidan, Mumbai,” state BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on X Saturday evening.

Bawankule's confirmation of the date comes hours after Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Shirsat hinted that the swearing-in ceremony should take place no later than December 5.

A series of deliberations took place between Mahayuti's allies and the BJP top brass over the CM's face and distribution of portfolios. However, the leaders did not give any names to the public even a week after returning to power with an unprecedented mandate.

On Thursday, Mahayuti leaders, including caretaker minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar, gathered at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's house to expedite talks on formation of state government.

Ahead of the talks at Shah's house, Eknath Shinde had expressed full support for the BJP leaders' choice of the next chief minister, saying he would not obstruct the process.

However, his visit to his native Satara village raised eyebrows as it reportedly delayed the finalization of the government formation process.

Speaking about Shinde's visit, Shirsat said, “Whenever Eknath Shinde thinks he needs time to think, he visits his native village. »

“By tomorrow evening, he (Eknath Shinde) will take an important decision. It can be anything, a political decision. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place before December 5.” “Whenever Eknath Shinde thinks he needs time to think, he returns to his native village,” he told news agency ANI.

The Mahayuti of the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP won a landslide victory in Maharashtra, completely decimating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

With 236 seats, the ruling coalition retained power in the state with a clear two-thirds majority in the 288-member assembly.

The BJP emerged as the big winner in this election, winning 132 seats on its own with a whopping strike rate of almost 90 percent. This is 27 more seats than five years ago.

The Shiv Sena and NCP also outperformed their rival factions in the opposition bloc. The Sena with 57 seats and the NCP with 41 seats decimated the opposition, handing the Congress party its worst ever defeat in the state.

