Xi calls for more efforts to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of his times

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently gave important instructions on the study and development program of the Marxist theory in the new era. Xi stressed that the study and development of Marxist theory constitutes the fundamental and strategic program of the Party's ideological and theoretical development. Over the past 20 years, those who have participated in this program have always focused on core tasks and served the overall situation, producing a large number of high-quality research results. The program also played an important role in the study, research and publicity of the Party's innovative theories, consolidating the leading position of Marxism in the field of ideology.

Xi stressed that in the new journey into the new era, we must uphold the fundamental principles and innovate, focus on studying, publicizing and implementing the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, make efforts to deepen the systematic and theoretical aspects. research and interpretation, and strive to make study and publicity more targeted and effective, so as to make the Party's innovative theories more popular with the people. We must adhere to the integration of the fundamental principles of Marxism with the specific realities and beautiful traditional culture of China, start from Chinese realities, perpetuate Chinese cultural traditions, build a solid academic foundation, conduct in-depth research on major issues as part of our great efforts to build a strong country and achieve national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, accelerate the development of an independent knowledge system in Chinese philosophy and social sciences, and nurture theoretical talents high caliber, in order to further contribute to the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

A meeting regarding work on the program for the study and development of Marxist theory was held in Beijing on November 29. Xi's important instructions were discussed at the meeting. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

In his speech, Cai pointed out that Xi's important instructions thoroughly expounded the status and role of the program of study and development of Marxist theory, and clarified the requirements for the task of upholding the fundamental principles while innovating in the promotion of study, research and development. publicity of the Party's innovative theories. In his instructions, Xi expressed hope that efforts would be made to integrate the fundamental principles of Marxism with China's specific realities and its beautiful traditional culture by adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times. Xi's instructions provide important guidelines for implementing the program in the new era.

Cai pointed out that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee, led by Comrade Xi Jinping, has attached great importance to strengthening the Party through ideological effort and theoretical development. General Secretary Xi issued a series of lectures on the study and development of Marxist theory, which provided answers to fundamental questions regarding the maintenance and development of Marxism. At the same time, the lectures systematically clarified the goals, basic principles, tasks and work in the study and construction of Marxist theory. We must fully understand the meaning of the “Two Affirmations”, act on the “Two Strengths”, carefully study the related theories and implement them, Cai said.

Cai stressed that to innovate the program of study and development of Marxist theory, it is imperative to consider the study, research and publicity of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a fundamental task, to ensure that studies and education are more focused and effective, make research and interpretation more systematic and theoretical, and ensure that publicity and popularization work is more attractive and influential. He also called for efforts to advance research on the fundamental principles of Marxism, further answer questions regarding China's specific realities, further explore the content and values ​​of China's beautiful traditional culture, intensify research efforts and master the integration of the fundamental principles of Marxism. the principles of Marxism with the specific realities of China and its beautiful traditional culture, and continue to bring out the vitality of theoretical creation. We must adhere to the Party's innovative theories as guidelines, meet the demands of the times, have a thorough understanding of Chinese realities, and systematically refine and summarize the defining concepts and original theories, so as to advance the development of China. an independent country. system of knowledge in philosophy and social sciences. We need to strengthen organizational leadership, improve institutional mechanisms, improve incentives and support, foster a healthy academic environment, and accelerate the formation of a well-coordinated, scientifically managed and innovation-oriented framework.

Li Shulei chaired the meeting and Shen Yiqin attended.

Senior officials from the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Education and the Academy Chinese social sciences gave speeches, as did the representatives. of the program advisory committee and theoretical work platforms, as well as relevant experts and academics.

Participants in the meeting included members of the Central Steering Group for Public Communication and Cultural Work, senior officials of the program department, central media and cultural institutions, and relevant people's organizations, as well as some members of the program council. committee, experts and scholars, as well as senior officials from publicity departments of local Party committees and major universities under the central leadership.