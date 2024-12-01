Lahore ATC denies Imran's bail after arrest in May 9 case, cites 'guilt' – Pakistan





The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) denied bail to PTI founder and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest in a case linked to the May 9 riots, saying he was guilty, according to a written order issued SATURDAY.

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister on May 9, 2023 at the premises of the Islamabad High Court, riots broke out across the country and lasted for at least 24 hours.

The state then launched a crackdown against him and his party, filing several other cases against Imran since the May 9 events, in which he was mostly acquitted.

The ATC on Wednesday rejected Imran's pleas seeking bail after his arrest in eight cases on May 9, including an attack on the corps commanders' residence. ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill had reserved his verdict after hearing final arguments from the petitioner's and prosecution's lawyers, which he announced later in the evening.

The court's written order on the case, registered at the Mughalpura police station regarding an attack on a police officer's vehicle, related to Imran's application for bail after his arrest, which was denied. This is not a conviction or a final judgment on the merits of the case.

The order, available on Dawn.com, said: The petitioner has been found guilty. This court also finds that the applicant is not an ordinary man. He is Chairman of the PTI and his guidance and communications carry weight with workers, other senior leaders, voters and supporters. None of the other PTI leaders even think of denying or rejecting the instructions and orders of the petitioner as the president/founder of the party.

According to police, the incident in question and dozens of other similar episodes took place on the same day. In all of these incidents, only military installations, government institutions and police officials were attacked by protesters. No independent or private property was damaged or attacked, the bail application order states.

Justice Gill observed: This is not an ordinary case of complicity, instigation or conspiracy.

He said that according to the record, Imran allegedly hatched a plot at his Zaman Park residence along with other party leaders for the public and party workers to attack the state machinery as well as military installations throughout Pakistan and also attack the police. Civil servants block the state apparatus by intimidating law enforcement.

The same instructions and incentives were followed not only by other top leaders, but also by the entire workers and their supporters.

The order said that the statements of the prosecution witnesses were available on record regarding the conspiracy allegation and the prosecution also has other audio-visual evidence to prove the instigation, complicity of the petitioner and commission of infringement by other managers and workers.

The order said Imran's role in the conspiracy was also discussed in detail by the Lahore High Court while deciding bail after the arrest of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary.

He added that the offenses fell under the prohibition clause of Section 497 (conditions under which bail may be sought in case of non-bailable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Section 497 provides the right to require bail on grounds of statutory delay, provided that the delay in trial was not caused by any act or omission of the accused or any other person acting in his name.

The judge said he found no merit in Imran's bail application and rejected it.

Imrans' lawyer Salman Safdar told Dawn.com that the legal team would then approach the High Court for bail.

The post-arrest bail applications were filed after the Lahore High Court on July 25 quashed Imran's remand in 12 cases.

ATC-III judge Arshad Javed on November 8 granted bail to Imran after his arrest in four cases, including burning of the PML-N office in Model Town, a container near Kalma Chowk, vehicles of police in Gulberg and violence at the Sherpao Bridge during the month of May. 9 riots.

