Why is Jokowi's support only effective in the Central Java and Solo regional elections?

tirto.id – Support or approval The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), still exerts quite a significant influence on the candidates for head of regions in the 2024 elections, especially for the elections of Central Java (Central Java) and Solo Pilwalkot.

Jokowi's influence in these two regions succeeded in bringing the two candidates for governor and vice-governor, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, and the pair of candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Solo, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, to a temporary direction based on quick count results from a number of survey institutions.

According to the results of a quick count carried out by the Saiful Mujani Research & Consulting (SMRC) survey institute, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, for example, managed to obtain 59.14 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, their competitors, namely Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, secured only 41.86 percent. The data entered based on SMRC's quick calculation is 100 percent.

Which is not very different from the results of the Charta Politika survey institute, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin obtained 58.44 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi received 41.56 percent of the votes. The data included in the quick calculation has reached 100 percent.

Meanwhile, in Solo, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani won the provisional count organized by the Solo General Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu). Respati-Astrid received 60.22 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, the number 1 pair, Teguh Prakosa-Bambang Nugroho, received 39.78 percent.

The data was collected on Wednesday (11/27/2024) at 7:36 p.m. WIB. The vote count data entered through the Google Form system reached 89.49 percent. And this data will continue to change.

Approval from Jokowi to Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin and Respati-Astrid tends to have a big impact because Jokowi's image as a son of the region is still quite respected. Furthermore, the former mayor of Solo was involved in the campaign on several occasions, notably Ahmad Luthfi.

But unfortunately, outside of Central Java, varying political dynamics and local preferences mean that Jokowi's support does not always have the same impact. Voters in other areas often focus more on local candidates who match their needs and desires, as well as on issues that are more specific and tailored to local conditions.

In the Jakarta legislative elections, for example, even though Jokowi openly supported the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono duo, the results were not satisfactory. The number 1 pair was actually in second place with the most votes or lost to the number 3 pair, Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, who were supported by the PDIP.

According to the results of the quick count conducted by the SMRC, Pramono-Doel received 51.03 percent of the votes, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono 38.80 percent and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana 10.17 percent. The data entered is 100 percent.

Meanwhile, the results of the quick count carried out by the polling institute Poltracking Pramono-Doel were higher with 50.08 percent of the votes, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono 39.55 percent and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana 10.37 for hundred. Incoming acquisition data is also 100 percent.

Meanwhile, in Tangerang city, mayoral candidate Faldo Maldini also fell in the 2024 regional elections, even though he had received support from Jokowi as well as a number of political parties, namely the PSI, Gerindra, Nasdem, PAN and Perindo.

Faldo Maldini, who was associated with Mohammad Fadhlin Akbar, managed to secure only 246,735 votes, or 33.05 percent.

Faldo lost to the Sachrudin-Maryono pair. Couple number 3, supported by PDIP, Democratic Party, Golkar and PPP, obtained 387,855 votes, or 51.96 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, couple number 2, Ahmad Amarullah-Mohamad Bonnie Mufidjar, promoted by PKS and PKB, received 111,864 votes, or 14.99 percent.

Then, in the city of Semarang, the Yoyok Sukawi-Joko Santoso couple, supported by Jokowi, managed to obtain only 360,052 votes, or 42.68 percent. Preliminary results of the 2024 Semarang municipal elections show the Agustina-Iswar pair leading with 483,574 votes, or 57.32 percent. This data is based on the change in incoming votes of 99.28 percent from 2,341 polling stations out of a total of 2,358 polling stations.

Of approval Interestingly, several candidates who previously resisted Jokowi's intervention in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election managed to win the regional elections. For example, Endah Subekti managed to win the Gunungkidul regional elections.

“It turns out that the people of Gunungkidul support those who dare to fight against various intimidations by winning sister Indah Subekti,” said PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto.

There is also a PDIP cadre, Masinton Pasaribu, in Central Tapanuli who has also managed to excel. As we know, Masinton has become a symbol of resistance and is very critical of Jokowi, but apparently the population has given him support.

Former President Joko Widodo and Iriana accompanied by Jan Ethes distribute voting rights to SDN Sumber 3, Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo, Wednesday (11/27/2024).. tirto.id/Febri Nugroho)

The influence of Jokowi's support is not great in regional elections

Looking at the results above, we see that Jokowi's influence in the 2024 regional elections is not considered significant enough to guarantee the victory of the candidate he supports. The Jokowi effect, in this case, was only felt in Central Java and Solo.

“Jokowi actually doesn't have much influence in regional elections, except for Central Java and Surakarta, because that is Jokowi's home,” said Indonesia Political Opinion political analyst ( IPO), Dedi Kurnia Syah, to TirtoFriday (11/29/2024).

In Jakarta itself, Dedi continued, Jokowi has the potential to be a factor in the collapse of Ridwan Kamil's vote. Dedi said that in general, the victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections was mainly due to the character factors promoted, while the driving force, namely approval National figures are only companions in force, they cannot be counted on.

“Even Central Java cannot be called successful because of Jokowi, because in fact Andika still holds the maximum number of votes compared to the active political party machines,” said Dedi.

Padjadjaran University political analyst Kunto Adi Wibowo agrees that Jokowi's influence is not significant enough to guarantee victory for the candidate he supports. Especially approval of Jokowi was not accompanied by additional support in the form of resources and direct presence in the affected areas.

“Of course approval Pak Jokowi is not the ultimate weapon that can destroy everything. “But yes, it depends on the strength of Jokowi's influence in these areas,” Kunto said. TirtoFriday (11/29/2024).

For example, in Central Java, which provides a strong base for Jokowi, direct support and resource mobilization are more pronounced. In larger cities like Jakarta, Tangerang, Semarang and Bogor, which do not constitute Jokowi's support base, his influence is less visible.

This means outside of approvalJokowi's presence on the ground and the mobilization of resources such as volunteers are also very important in influencing the votes of the candidates he supports. Indeed, if there is just an endorsement without more concrete support, Jokowi's support will not do much.

“So it is not just the word or the blessing, but the blessing if there is none. resource “Yeah, it’s the same, it’s a lie,” Kunto said.