Marine Le Pens has the chance to oust Michel Barnier and why she might regret it

Michel Barnier beat Boris Johnson, but will he measure up to Marine Le Pen? This weekend, the former EU Brexit negotiator struggles to save his minority government and avoid going down in history as France's shortest-serving prime minister amid an intractable battle over how to repair the finances public authorities in the country.

Le Pen, the dominant force in the right-wing National Rally, has given Barnier, a conservative, until Monday to accept her demands on next year's budget, as part of her drive to protect people's living standards. his party, largely working-class. supporters.

We have four red lines, which are real red lines, she declared in an interview with Le Monde last week. He has until Monday.

Marine Le Pen faces legal action that could prevent her from running for president again. MOHAMAD SALAHELDIN ABDELG ALSAYED/ANATOLIEN

Barnier, 73 years old, The country is trying to impose 60 billion (50 billion) tax increases and spending cuts to reduce the budget deficit, which stands at more than 5 percent of GDP. He has already given in on one of Le Pens' demands: the abandonment of the plan to increase the tax on electricity.

But his party also wants the prime minister to abandon a planned delay in pension increases in line with inflation and to abandon a proposal to stop reimbursing patients for the cost of certain types of medicine, as well as to lobby for a reduction in French contributions to the EU.

The latter, argues the National Rally, would partly offset the cost of other concessions, with the rest of the deficit being made up by measures such as a reduction in foreign aid and a tax on share buybacks.

The extent of the country's financial difficulties was highlighted last Thursday when the cost of French borrowing on international markets soared to match that of Greece, whose economic mismanagement brought it to the brink of bankruptcy in the aftermath of the international debt crisis of 2008.

The trigger for Barniers' fall could come from the vote on the social security budget, which must take place on Monday before the deputies. If the measure is not adopted, the Prime Minister could adopt it by decree, using article 49.3 of the Constitution, but, according to the rules, this could allow his opponents to call a vote of no confidence, which he would be almost certain to lose.

Marine Le Pen threatens to overthrow the French government

We are waiting to see the draft Social Security budget on Monday to draw conclusions, declared Jean-Philippe Tanguy, spokesperson for the National Rally on economic issues, in an interview published on Saturday. If the text has not changed and the government decides on 49.3, we will vote for censure.

Such a vote would not take place for at least 48 hours, however, during which time Barnier could still find a way to hang on by making further concessions to his opponents ahead of a separate vote on the main budget scheduled for later this month. .

Known for the Zen-like calm with which he approaches politics, Barnier may also be counting on Le Pen's refusal to be blamed by voters for causing political chaos if she overthrows his government.

Le Pen's position is complicated by a lawsuit against her and other National Rally figures for the alleged misappropriation of 3.2 million in EU funds, which they deny. If the ruling, expected in March, is against Le Pen, she could be barred from running for political office for the next five years, putting her out of the 2027 presidential election.

Barnier, who has served in various roles in France and Brussels since entering politics more than four decades ago, was brought out of retirement by President Macron in September after snap elections in July left the country in a bind. political disorder with a Parliament divided into three. mutually antagonistic blocks.

President Macron votes in a suitably decorated voting booth for the July legislative elections MOHAMMED BADRA

This meant that the new prime minister's position was precarious from the start. With his own centrist and center-right supporters falling far short of a majority and a relentlessly hostile left, Barnier's survival actually depends on the support of the National Rally, which has made clear it will only support him as long as it helps him. would be suitable.

While acknowledging the weakness of Barnier's hand, many commentators were also scathing about the way he played it. Some have mocked how a politician renowned for the skill with which he steered Brexit negotiations between the EU and Britain has struggled to impose his will on domestic politics.

Anyone who looked Boris Johnson straight in the eye lowers his gaze when Jean-Philippe Tanguy frowns, writes Stéphane Echinard in a commentary in the Dauphin libr, a daily based in Grenoble.

The super-negotiator Barnier has already paid part of the ransom: he has given in to two of the demands of the RN (National Rally), but Marine Le Pen is already imposing new conditions on him. Why stop? She's the one who decides, her finger on the button that would make everything explode.

Barnier has not yet spent three months at the Palais de Matignon. The record for France's shortest term as prime minister is held by Bernard Cazeneuve, who served under President Hollande, a fellow socialist, for just five months and nine days. It emerged last week that he has cost the state the most than any previous prime minister since he resigned in May 2017, receiving 201,387 benefits last year.