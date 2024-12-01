Politics
Wealth List of 8 Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, check who is the richest and poorest
List of materials
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Since Indonesia's independence, this country has been led by eight presidents. Starting from Soekarno, up to President Prabowo Subianto who is currently in office.
The personal wealth and assets of state officials, especially the president, always attract public attention. Many people are curious about the extent of wealth held by Indonesia's leaders.
So how rich is the president in Indonesia? Here is a list cited from various sources:
1. Sukarno
It is not yet clear how rich the first president of the Republic of Indonesia is. However, according to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung of December 17 and 19, 2012, cited by detikcom, in the same year, data on Soekarno's wealth amounted to 180 billion dollars, stored in a bunker of the Union of Swiss Banks. (UBS).
The Kronen Zeitung newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers in Austria. They have been published since January 2, 1900.
2. Suharto
Citing Detikcom, the US Treasury detected the movement of large sums, reaching $9 billion, to Austrian banks in 1998 after Suharto's resignation. The money belonged to the second president.
However, this figure would only represent a portion of the assets Suharto owned during his term in office, between 1966 and 1998.
Separately, an international financial institution, Time Warner Inc, said Suharto's assets reached about $15 billion, including $9 billion transferred from a bank in Switzerland to a bank in Austria.
3. BJ Habibie
It is not yet known for certain how much BJ Habibie's assets are, but the print media Asia Far Eastern Economic Review once reported that BJ Habibie's assets reached $60 million.
Asia Far Eastern Economic Review is the largest English-language business media outlet in Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong. BJ Habibie's assets are derived from the intellectual property rights to a number of inventions in the technology sector and a number of companies in the technology sector.
According to Globe Asia, BJ Habibie's children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, own a wealth of US$250 million from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family.
4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur)
Abdurrahman Wahid or who is colloquially called Gus Dur, according to the 2001 State Administrators' Wealth Report (LHKPN), has assets of IDR 3.49 billion.
This wealth comes from its land and buildings, its transport, its precious metals, its securities, as well as its current accounts and its cash flow.
5. Megawati Soekarnoputri
Megawati is expected to have assets reaching IDR 96.16 billion based on LHKPN 2014.
It owns land and buildings worth a total of IDR 36 billion, transportation worth IDR 1 billion, securities worth IDR 33 billion, and current accounts and cash amounting to IDR 1 billion. billion IDR.
6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)
Based on the 2014 LHKPN, SBY would have assets of IDR 13.98 billion. These assets come from various sources, starting from transportation worth up to IDR 500 million, land and buildings amounting to IDR 5 billion, as well as current accounts and cash worth IDR 6 billion IDR.
7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
Based on LHKPN 2023, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has assets totaling IDR 95.8 billion. This amount is an increase compared to Jokowi's 2022 LHKPN of IDR 82.3 billion.
Jokowi is registered as the owner of 20 lands and buildings worth IDR 74.1 billion. Apart from this, Jokowi also owns 8 vehicles worth IDR 432 million, other movable assets IDR 356 million, and cash and cash equivalents IDR 20.8 billion.
8. Prabowo Subianto
Based on LHKPN as of December 31, 2023, Prabowo has assets of IDR 2.04 trillion and no debt.
Most of Prabowo's assets consist of securities with a total value of Rp. 1.7 trillion. Then he was registered as owning land and buildings worth IDR 275.3 billion. These are distributed in Jakarta and Bogor regions with different areas and values.
Prabowo also owns a series of vehicles worth a total of IDR 1.2 billion, including a 1992 Toyota Alphard and a Lexus Jeep worth IDR 400 million as well as 6 other cars.
The Minister of Defense also has other movable assets of Rp 16.4 billion, securities of Rp 1.7 trillion and cash of Rp 47.8 billion.
(fabulous/fabulous)
Next article
From Sukarno to Prabowo, here is a list of the wealth of Indonesian presidents
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20241130073951-17-592326/daftar-kekayaan-8-presiden-ri-cek-siapa-paling-kaya-dan-miskin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Worldwide success for table tennis champion Hyndburn
- The fight against obesity is the most important issue of our time | Paul Ciampa
- Trump threatens BRICS countries with 100% tariffs if they replace the US dollar
- PM Modi discusses police and security issues with DGP and IGP
- OYAK of Trkiye and OIA of Oman create a joint investment fund of 500 million dollars
- Taylor Fritz speaks out about doping scandals in tennis, supported by Serena Williams' former coach
- Wealth List of 8 Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, check who is the richest and poorest
- A mild earthquake hits the state of Assam, the eleventh earthquake in the northeast of the country in 34 days
- Trump threatens to tax BRIC countries 100% if they act to weaken the US dollar
- Ellen DeGeneres' UK home flooded after leaving US following Donald Trump's election: Report
- Statement on Georgia's suspension of membership of the European Union
- Cricket: England close to victory in Christchurch