PM Modi discusses police and security issues with DGP and IGP

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed various issues related to law and order and security with top police officials of the country.

Around 250 DGP and IGP rank officers are physically attending the 59th DGP/IGP conference being held here, while over 200 others are participating virtually.

“Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar. We discussed various topics on policing and security,” Modi wrote on 'X'.

On Friday, the Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference would include deliberations on key elements of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics.

Its deliberations include the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes to address challenges related to crime control and public order management, in addition to threats to internal security.

“The Prime Minister not only listens carefully to all contributions, but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing new ideas to emerge.

“This year, unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is used effectively, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, breakout sessions and themed dining tables,” said declared the PMO in a press release.

This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their views and suggestions to Prime Minister Modi on critical policing and internal security issues impacting the country, he said.

Inaugurating the conference on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said security agencies should focus on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing matters.

Shah's statement is significant as India's eastern neighbor Bangladesh has been experiencing unrest following the ouster of its then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the arrival of an interim administration in August.

Attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh have been reported, an issue that New Delhi has strongly raised with Dhaka.

Shah expressed satisfaction over the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and states affected by left-wing extremism.

The Interior Minister said the three new criminal laws have transformed the philosophy of the country's criminal justice system from a punishment-oriented approach to a justice-oriented approach. He stressed that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition.

Shah had also called for taking the lead in a zero-tolerance strategy against terrorism.

The conference provides a platform for senior police officers to freely discuss and debate various issues related to national security, besides various operational, infrastructural and social issues facing the police.

Sources said many officers have been tasked to deliver presentations on specific topics such as counter-terrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and left-wing extremism, among others.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify concrete action points and monitor their progress, which are also presented annually before the Prime Minister.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, the sources said.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken keen interest in the DGP conference. Free-flowing topical discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner are also planned for this year's conference.

This provides an opportunity for senior police officials to share with the Prime Minister their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

Until 2013, the annual meeting was held in New Delhi. The following year, after Modi came to power, it was decided to hold the event, organized by the Home Ministry and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Accordingly, the conference was organized at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016, BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017, Kevadiya in 2018 , at IISER, Pune in 2019, at Police Headquarters, Lucknow. , in 2021, at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, Delhi in 2023 and Jaipur in January 2024.