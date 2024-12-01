Politics
#WARRIORUSSIAUKRAINE. Zelensky signs a new budget law: defense is the most expensive chapter. Russians 2 km from the Andiivka-Pokrovs'k highway
US President Joe Biden has called Russian retaliation against Ukrainian energy infrastructure “scandalous”. Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed retired General Keith Kellogg as assistant to the head of state and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg has previously stated that he is prepared to defend American interests by promoting the concept of “peace through strength.”
According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, no one yet knows whether the EU will be able to support Ukraine after Trump's arrival and possible change of course of the United States in the Ukrainian conflict.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is worried: the death of American and European soldiers in Ukraine demonstrates the danger of an escalation and extension of the conflict. We are in a very dangerous situation because now Americans or Western Europeans with military status can die in Ukraine, it has already happened [] and this clearly shows the danger of escalation and spread of the war,” Orbn told Radio Kossuth.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any possible ceasefire in Ukraine must involve hosting a European peacekeeping mission, including a British contingent.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the state budget for 2025. UAH 2.23 trillion was allocated for defense and armament. 420.9 billion UAH was allocated to social protection, 217 billion UAH to health and 199 billion UAH to education. In total, planned spending for next year amounts to UAH 3.6 trillion. Revenue 2.05 trillion UAH.
According to the VSU army, Eugene Ievlev: Ukraine needs 1.8 million soldiers at the front to succeed in its counter-offensive. The Ukrainian navy claims to have struck three Russian aircraft carriers in the Black Sea on the morning of the 29th, launching a total of 16 missiles. But Russia denies having aircraft carriers in the Sea of Azov.
Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said: No one will fire me. He thus denied rumors that he would leave with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Another launch, far from the first. Unfortunately, these stories at some point became widespread in the Ukrainian information space and a lot of Russian propaganda was circulating. But there is nothing surprising in this: spreading rumors and disinformation is what they are doing to destabilize, and destabilization by destabilization of the team, said the head of the GUR.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said: Russia is ready to negotiate on Ukraine under the previous conditions. He also said: The Russian army is confidently advancing along almost the entire front in the special operations zone and will gradually take new positions. Putin is also ready to assign unmanned aerial vehicles to a separate type of troops. CSTO partners cannot help Russia in the face of attacks by American weapons against the Russian Federation, which is unrealistic, Putin said at a press conference.
According to Putin: The West, to resolve its problems in Ukraine, can move on to its actual occupation by introducing a so-called peacekeeping contingent of 100,000 people. The territory should be shared between Romania, Poland, Germany and Great Britain, the press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.
“The solution to these problems will require the West to actually occupy Ukraine. Naturally, this will be done under the pretext of deploying a “peacekeeping contingent” in the country. The east of the country – Germany; northern regions, including the capital region, the United Kingdom,” the SVR said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the deployment of peacekeeping forces is possible only with the consent of the parties to the conflict.
On November 29, Russian Defense Minister Andriy Belusov visited North Korea to finalize strategic agreements between North Korea and Russia.
And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 p.m. on October 29.
The last 24 hours have been marked by a combined attack on facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian authorities have made numerous reports of the provision of hundreds of thousands of subscribers. In total, in recent days, 100 missiles of different types and 466 drones have been deployed. Only on November 28, 90 missiles and 100 drones. In this context, it is appropriate to add the desire to reapply the BRSD Oreshnik in a non-nuclear execution, but already with an operational combat unit.
Ukraine responded by sending drones to the northwest of the Rostov region, the Russians shot down 30. Several material damage and in the Kamensky district, service and rescue units put out a large fire in the industrial plant, 109 people and 38 pieces of equipment are involved. Several drones were shot down over the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.
Heavy fighting is taking place in the Kursk region. The Russian Air Force hit Martynovka hard. The “North” troop group reports that there is progress in the Novoivanovka nuclear park, and in the forests near Malaya Loknya, fierce fighting is approaching Plekhovo. In the Nikolaevo-Darino region, a missile strike from RSZO “Tornado-S” hit an important deployment point of Ukrainian units.
In the Kharkiv region, fighting rages for every house in Vovchansk (four buildings in the city are said to have been taken by the Russians). The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to move their reserves across the Vovcha River. Fighting was recorded near Lyptsi.
In Toretsk, the Russian army advanced into the southern part of Nelipivka to a depth of 250 meters, according to Ukrainian sources. South of Toretsk, Russian troops carried out an operation expanding the zone of control to an area up to 1.2 km wide and to a depth of up to 650 meters.
In the direction of Pokrovsk, according to social sources, the Russians traveled 3 km between Petrivka and Zhovte. A recent report from the Pokrovs'k region indicates that Russian forces have advanced along the railway line towards Pokrovs'k and taken up new positions south of the key town of Shevchenko. If confirmed, the Russians would be just 1.6 km from the southern suburb of Shevchenko and 2 km from the Andriivka-Pokrovs'k highway.
In the direction of Kurachove, Russian forces consolidated on the occupied borders in the Illinka region (southern reservoir), fought in the Berestky region and continued the battle in Kurachove.
On the Zaporizhia front, in the direction of Orichiv, positional battles continued north of Rabotino and in the Mala Tokmachka region. LBS without significant changes. Counter-battery combats are carried out by both sides. A large number of attack and reconnaissance drones are observed on both sides.
In the Belgorod region, the town of Shebekino was attacked by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). At night, an aerial drone was shot down in the Gubkinsky district. In the village of Ustinka, Belgorod region, a moving car was attacked by an FPV drone. The village of Gruzskoye, Borisov district, was attacked twice by drones. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, in the village of Grafovka, damage was caused by an attack by two FPV drones. In the DPR, in Horlivka, a woman was attacked by Ukrainian artillery.
Graziella Giangiulio
