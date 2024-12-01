Donald Trump chooses Kash Patel for the FBI and Chad Chronister for the DEA





US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen a former aide, Kash Patel, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an agency that Patel has often criticized.

A former chief of staff of the US Department of Defense in the first Trump administration, Patel is a staunch supporter of the new Republican president.

For Patel to accept the job, current FBI Director Christopher Wray would have to resign or be fired — although Trump has not asked him to do so in his position.

Separately, Trump said he plans to nominate Chad Chronister, sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida, to head the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Patel and Chronister join attorney general nominee Pam Bondi to complement Trump's law enforcement picks.

Also on Saturday, Trump announced that he had chosen Charles Kushner to be ambassador to France.

Mr. Kushner is a real estate developer and father of Jared Kushner, husband of his daughter Ivanka Trump.

The appointment appears to be the first administrative position Trump has officially offered to someone close to him since his re-election.

The three choices will have to be confirmed by a majority vote in the US Senate.

Patel is a Trump loyalist who shares the president-elect's suspicions of government institutions.

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for 'America First' who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people,” Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform, adding that Patel was “an advocate for truth, accountability and the constitution”.

His past proposals have included significantly limiting the authority of the FBI. In his memoir, Government Gangsters, Patel called for the eradication of what he called “government tyranny” within the FBI by firing “the top brass.”

Patel would replace current FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom Trump appointed in 2017 to a 10-year term.

But Wray fell out of favor with the president-elect when the FBI participated in a federal investigation into Trump's handling of classified files, a matter that has since been dropped.

In a statement following Trump's announcement, the FBI said: “Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing range of threats.

“Director Wray’s focus is always on the men and women of the FBI, the people we work with and the people we work for.”

The son of Indian immigrants, Patel is a former defense attorney and federal prosecutor who came to Trump's attention after becoming a senior adviser to the House Intelligence Committee in 2017.

He was hired by Trump as a national security aide in 2019 and was named the Pentagon chief's chief of staff a year later.

In addition to his 2023 memoir, he has published two pro-Trump children's books.

One title, The Plot Against the King, features a villainess, Hillary Queenton, attempting to depose King Donald, aided by a wizard called Kash, the Distinguished Discoverer.

Another villain is called Keeper Komey – a thinly veiled reference to former FBI Director James Comey – and his spy slugs, according to the book's blurb.

Patel has often spoken out against the so-called deep state, which some Americans view as an unelected bureaucratic machine that secretly runs the country for sinister purposes.

Patel also lambasted the media, which he called the most powerful enemies the United States has ever seen.

He is also a board member of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns the new president's social media platform, Truth Social.

Patel allegedly entered into a consulting contract with the company that paid him at least $120,000 a year.

Chronicer also has extensive experience in law enforcement.

He has been in law enforcement in Florida for 32 years, according to his official biography, and he has been the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, since 2017.

On social media, Trump praised Chronicer's experience and reiterated his focus on drugs and the U.S. border.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the southern border, and SAVE LIVES,” he said. Trump wrote.

Writing on social media, Chronicer said it was “the honor of his life to be nominated” by Trump.

“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation.”

