Qureshi urges court to arrange meeting with Imran Khan





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on August 24, 2020. – Pakistan has invited key members of the Taliban negotiating team to Islamabad, where senior officials will press them this week on the importance of starting peace talks, Qureshi said on August 24. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Amid growing speculation over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's rule and banning of former ruling party, incarcerated former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday warned against crushing Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Imran Khan.

In an informal interaction with journalists outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Qureshi said, “Crushing the PTI is not appropriate for the politics of the country.

The senior PTI leader, currently lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, said imposition of KP government would amount to spreading hatred in the province.

His statement came after speculation began circulating on social and local media that the federal cabinet, according to Prime Minister's aide Rana Sanaullah, had discussed the possibility of imposing the governor's rule in KP at the following party protests in the federal capital.

However, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif dispelled speculation, saying the Center was not considering imposing governor's rule in KP.

Responding to a question, Qureshi warned: banning the PTI would be a big mistake.

He thanked PPP, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) president Mahmood Khan Achakzai for opposing the KP Governor's rule.

A day earlier, the JUI-F chief had said that the governor's rule was not a solution, adding: I will not support the governor's rule in KP and Balochistan even if it is constitutionally allowed.

