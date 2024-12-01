PM Modi to attend inauguration ceremony of new Maharashtra CM in Mumbai on December 5





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on December 5 for the inauguration ceremony of the Mahayuti government. File photo: X/@narendramodi via ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on December 5 for the inauguration ceremony of the Mahayuti government. The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai at 5 p.m., Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday (November 30, 3034). The wait of the people of Maharashtra for the government formation process is over. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra. The Mahayuti was given a historic mandate, never seen before in the history of Maharashtra. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 p.m. at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, Mr. Bawankule said, even as speculation over the name of the chief minister's post continued. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said the formula decided for the Mahayuti government, which will be sworn in on December 5, was decided in a meeting with the Union Home Minister. Union, Amit Shah. There will be a chief minister, from the BJP, and two deputy chief ministers from the allies, he told reporters in Pune. Asked about the delay in forming the government, he said it was not the first time there was a delay. In 1999, it took more than a month to form the government, he said. There has been no official announcement from the chief minister yet. Key discussions also continued within the BJP on Saturday (November 30, 2024). Sources said Eknath Shinde had sought the Home Ministry for his Shiv Sena faction. But negotiations on ministerial distribution have not yet taken place. This will only happen once the BJP decides to [chief ministerial] confront. We are waiting for this. There is no doubt that we will need some key portfolios, including that of the Home Ministry, a Sena leader said. The Hindu. There is speculation about several names for the top job. The party is thinking about a long-term strategy, to see how different segments of society can be adapted. There are elections coming up in the state. The party will want to think about how the selection of leaders will help it consolidate its position, send a strong message and continue to garner support from various castes and community groups, a leader said. The Hindu. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde was not feeling well. He suffered from fever and a throat infection and was treated at his residence in Satara.

