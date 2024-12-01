On April 9, 2022, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv. The intervention of Washington and London is considered by observers as the reason for the failure of the peace negotiations in Istanbul.

Western contempt for diplomacy: wars in Ukraine and the Middle East could end Opportunities for peace after the US elections

Could the war in Ukraine have been avoided? And what about Gaza and the role of the media? An essay, part 2 and conclusion.

This is the second part of the essay. Part 1, “Why we are on the wrong side in Gaza and Ukraine,” can be viewed here.

The defense action in Ukraine has long become a proxy war in which the United States and NATO indirectly fight Russia.

This is also openly recognized in the West. It is claimed to be a war objective, Damage and weakening of Russia. There is no need to say more about the dangers involved. It must be clear that the Russian nuclear power will not just stand by and do nothing.

The diplomatic blockade as a failure

Therefore, the focus on arms deliveries and whether or not they are justified misses the point. Because it is not simply a question of stopping all arms deliveries to Ukraine overnight. This would render Ukraine defenseless; everyone can imagine the consequences.

It is rather the framework within which arms deliveries take place. Namely: weapons, yes, more and more numerous, ever heavier, whatever the consequences. This sends a message to Moscow that… to the last Ukrainian fought when there was no Negotiations with Russia on a settlement of the war. No compromise.

This diplomatic blockade or this diplomatic taboo over two and a half years of war constitutes the real moral failure of the West led by the United States. And this failure goes back a long way in the history of the conflict.

NATO expansion and Moscow's red lines

Let's go back a little. Ultimately, the source of the conflict is NATO's eastward expansion, notably in Ukraine and Georgia. During the reunification of Germany, the United States promised Mikhail Gorbachev that there would be no eastward expansion of NATO. But the promise was broken.

Many former Russian satellite states have been admitted to NATO. At the 2008 NATO summit, the Bush administration also wanted to formally invite Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO. France and Germany opposed it his vetobut out of consideration for the United States the proposal remained on the table.

Almost all senior American diplomats who knew the situation, including the current situation, CIA Chiefs William Burns and others, again warned that this was extremely dangerous. This would cross Russia's red lines and ignore the heart of its geostrategic concerns; Russia will not tolerate this.

If the admission of Ukraine and Georgia is maintained, Moscow could be left with a military response. Washington continued.

Overthrow and rearmament of Yanukovych

The United States and European countries later supported the Maidan uprising in 2014, with some saying they helped spark it. A legitimate and elected government, that of Viktor Yanukovych, was overthrown, some speak of a coup d'état.

The United States then helped install a pro-American, pro-Western government. I just remember leaked phone call Victoria Nuland, then Secretary of State at the US State Department, made it clear who she wanted as Ukraine's prime minister. Arseniy Yatsenyuk (“Yats”), the former banker, also became one.

Russia Crimea annexedwhere their Black Sea Fleet is located in the ice-free harbor, a strategically important area. Russia also appears to have supported separatists in the self-proclaimed Eastern People's Republics, various reports show.

Moscow's general attitude towards areas controlled by separatists, where fighting resembling a civil war took place and which left many dead, but remains ambiguous. The People's Republics were not recognized until after the 2022 invasion.

At the same time, NATO, under American leadership, attempted to integrate Ukraine more closely into NATO structures. On September 1, 2021, a few months before the Russian invasion, the Biden administration said in an official document, available on the White House website:

We intend to further equip Ukraine with a robust training and exercise program consistent with Ukraine's status as an enhanced NATO partner.

The “unprovoked war”

It also states that the United States provides modern anti-tank weapons. It is a strategic defense framework that lays the foundation for broader strategic defense and security cooperation between the United States and Ukraine. And: The country is supported to meet the conditions for participation in NATO.

Basically, the door to NATO membership was opened all the way to Ukraine, while Ukraine was in the process of rearming itself. Since 2014, the country has received modern weapons, military training, joint military exercises and measures aimed at integrating Ukraine into NATO military command.

After the start of the war, the strange formulation appeared in the Western press “unprovoked war” on which is rarely used otherwise (The government in the United States And give me had given this account).

I think it's half guilty conscience, half obfuscation tactic that motivates this label. Of course, we know the history and the Western involvement in the escalation of the conflict. But it is better to put the war in a “black cloud” than “unprovoked.”

The provocations certainly did not justify the invasion. But above all they hold the United States partially, or even mainly, according to some, responsible for the escalation of the conflict.

Mexico, Cuba-Crisis

On the other hand, it is said that provocations are irrelevant. Every country has the right to freely join NATO. This is a naive view.

Let's imagine for a moment that something similar happened in Mexico, but in reverse. A Sino-Russian military alliance, hostile to the United States and the West, would attempt to bind Mexico to itself. Think about the Cuban Missile Crisis and the stationing of Russian missiles there. We almost came to a nuclear war Hopefully this was narrowly avoided..

The fact is that NATO is not a charity that you can freely join, but an aggressive military alliance. We in the West may not be very aware of it, but we also benefit from this power, see the Securing trade routes and marketsbut victims and opponents of NATO see things a little differently.

Why did Minsk fail?

Before Putin's invasion, there were options generally focused on Reduces loss of energy and this could have prevented the war. On the question of whether Ukraine actually accepted these agreements, is debated. But the Ukrainian side got stuck all the wayimplement the provisions of the agreement. At least verbally, Russia appears to have done so until shortly before the invasion.

In 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky was elected with an overwhelming majority of over 70% of the vote on a peace agenda, with a Peace Implementation Plan with eastern Ukraine and Russia to resolve the problem.

He started, commit to itand actually attempted to travel to Donbass, the eastern region dominated by Russia, to implement the so-called Minsk II agreement. This would have meant a sort of federalization of Ukraine with a certain autonomy for Donbass. It has been used by right-wing militias and ultranationalists. blocked who threatened to murder himif he continues his efforts.

With U.S. support and more help from Europe, Zelensky could have continued. But Washington didn't lift a finger. No one helped him implement the Minsk agreement at the national level, as observers criticize.

He stood in the rain. The United States, on the other hand, remains firmly committed to gradually integrating Ukraine into NATO military command. This accelerated after the election of President Joe Biden.

He came, saw and conquered

Could diplomacy have avoided the tragedy? There was only one way to find out: by trying. But this possibility was ignored.

Ultimately, Putin rejected French President Macron's efforts until the last minute, providing Russia with a viable alternative to aggression. to offer.

Shortly after the start of the war, after the failure of the march on kyiv and the withdrawal of the Russian army towards the Donbass region in the east, negotiations took place between Ukraine and Russia. It was in March/April 2022 in Istanbul under Turkish patronage. They failed.

The United States and Britain rejected them. We remember the lightning appearance of Boris Johnson, then British Prime Minister, in kyiv. participants in negotiations said laterthat the rejection of Washington and London was an important, if not decisive, factor in the failure.