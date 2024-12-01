CM Siddaramaiah seeks PM Modis' help for infrastructure development of Bengaluru and 13 cities in Karnataka | Bangalore News





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in developing infrastructure in Bengaluru and 13 Tier 2 cities in the state following a meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi on Friday .

As Bengaluru emerges as a technology and innovation capital for the country, the city needs major investments in infrastructure, the Karnataka CM said in a letter handed over to the Prime Minister during the meeting in Delhi .

Bengaluru, one of the fastest growing cities in the world, is among the top three contributors to the country's GDP, Siddaramaiah noted in his letter. “Our government has major projects to improve infrastructure, relieve congestion in the city and improve the standard of living of all its citizens. In my letter of 06.29.2024, which I had the opportunity to meet with you and give you, I outlined our vision and a series of projects that we are carrying out,” he declared. The Karnataka CM asked PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport to consider requests for special assistance to Bengaluru city to enable investments in urban and public transport in the city. Siddaramaiah also sought Rs 10,000 crore for 13 Tier 2 cities in Karnataka under AMRUT or any other scheme. The state is rapidly urbanizing and “we have 13 municipal corporations which are Tier 2 cities which need massive investments. The Karnataka government has a scheme called Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana under which we have dedicated Rs 2,000 cr in the next three years. However, this is woefully insufficient to address the infrastructure of these cities,” he said. The Karnataka Congress government's demands for funds for infrastructure development in the state's cities point to the possibility of the state holding local body elections in urban areas such as Bengaluru, where civic elections have not not taken place for more than four years. Earlier this year, the Karnataka government had sought funds for construction of tunnels and elevated corridors, extension of metro rail corridors, construction of the Ring Road (PRR) and flood resilience projects in Bengaluru. The cost of constructing two city tunnels and elevated corridors has been put at Rs 36,950 crore. The state has sought funds for a ring road project with a length of 73.04 km which will be constructed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model at a total estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore, which includes Rs 21,000 crore for land acquisition and Rs 6,000 crore. crore for civil works. In his letter to PM Modi on Friday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, while highlighting the reduction in grants to the state under the 15th Finance Commission, asked him to convince the Finance Ministry to provide two grants special events in Karnataka. “At the very least, the ministry could have accepted the recommendations made by the Finance Commission to provide two types of special grants to the state: one of Rs 5,495 crore to compensate for the reduction in our share; secondly, a special grant of Rs 6,000 crore for the Ring Road and for rejuvenation of water bodies,” noted the Karnataka CM in his letter. “Since we are still in the period of the 15th Finance Commission, I would again request you to direct the Ministry of Finance to provide additional subsidies. Further, in collaboration with the 16th Finance Commission, the Finance Ministry must ensure that in future, states contributing a larger share to central taxes are not punished by a severe reduction in the share of these central taxes,” the Karnataka CM said. Other demands made by the Karnataka CM include clearance of the Mekedatu project through the Water Ministry to facilitate drinking water supply to Bengaluru and reduction of funds to Karnataka through Nabard to help the rural regions in difficulty. According to the Karnataka CM, the issue of severe reductions in short-term agricultural credit limit given to Karnataka by Nabard has raised serious concerns among farmers in the state. “As against Rs 5,600 crore limit sanctioned during 2023-24, Nabard has sanctioned only Rs 2,340 crore for the current year (2024-25), which is a sharp reduction of 58 per cent. This will have a serious impact on the cost of financing for farmers, unless the state steps in to provide additional interest subsidies, which will have serious consequences on our finances,” Siddaramaiah said. Drinking water projects delayed in Karnataka Delay in clearance from different ministries has delayed drinking water projects in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah informed PM Modi. Pending project clearances by the Jal Shakti Ministry as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change are delaying our projects. Two projects require your urgent attention, namely the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir on the Kaveri River and the Kalasa Banduri Project on the Mahadayi River,” he said. The Mekedatu project aimed at providing drinking water to Bengaluru needs approval from the Jal Shakti ministry as well as environmental clearance, while the Kalasa Banduri project aimed at providing drinking water to the dry northern regions of Karnataka is at an advanced stage for wildlife clearance, said the CM of Karnataka. pointed out. Siddaramaiah also asked the Prime Minister to facilitate a “promise made by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2023-24 to provide Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project”, which was not fulfilled. “I understand that a Cabinet note has been proposed to provide this assistance under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Scheme,” Siddaramaiah said.

